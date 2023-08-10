Real Madrid suffers massive blow ahead of LALIGA season as Thibaut Courtois injures his ACL

The club kicks off the domestic season against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Barria on Saturday.

Real Madrid has been dealt a massive jolt ahead of the LALIGA EA Sports season as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in training on Thursday. Courtois will undergo surgery soon as the Los Blancos will swiftly seek a viable alternative for him for the upcoming campaign.

“Following tests carried out on Thibaut Courtois, the player has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days,” Real Madrid mentioned in their official press note.

Courtois is a two-time Premier League champion with Chelsea and switched to Real Madrid in 2018. He played a pivotal role in helping the Spanish giants win the UEFA Champions League title in 2021/22. The Belgian international had delivered a Player of the Match performance in the final against Liverpool.

The club kicks off the domestic season against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Barria on Saturday. For starters, second-choice goalkeeper and Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin is likely to feature in the playing XI. However, Madrid must be eyeing some top-class custodians to guard their backline with over 20 days left for the transfer window to close out.

Courtois has made 166 appearances for Real Madrid in the LALIGA and has maintained 69 clean sheets. He has won two leagye titles with the club since joining them in 2018.