Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema to leave the club after 14 years

Benzema walks away from the club as a five-time Champions League winner and a five-time FIFA Club World Cup winner. He also won the La-Liga and the UEFA Super Cup four times each and thrice he clinched the Spanish Cup. Benzema had made a move to Real Madrid from Olympique Lyon in July 2009.Benzema's next destination is not known, however he has been heavily linked to move to Saudi Arabia.

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid as a free agent in the close season after 14 trophy-laden years, the club said on Sunday.

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future," the club said.

In the 2022-23 season Benzema made 42 appearances for the club and netted 30 goals and assisted in 6. According to transfermarkt the French striker made a total of 353 appearances for Real Madrid during his 14-year-stay at the club. Benzema fired in 353 goals and assisted 165 times as a Real Madrid player.

Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal

Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad have reached an agreement with French striker Karim Benzema to sign him on a two-year deal, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television station reported on Sunday.

Benzema is set to join Al Ittihad as a free agent after Real Madrid said earlier in the day that the 35-year-old would leave the LaLiga club after 14 trophy-laden years.

Al Ekhbariya said Al Ittihad's chairman and vice chairman were in Madrid to hammer out a "record deal" with Benzema.