Real Madrid sign Turkish wonderkid, ex-Chelsea captain arrives at Atletico: Top 5 things that happened in the LaLiga this week

Real Madrid have secured the signsature of teenage Turkish wonderkid Arda Güler, who plays across the frontline. He can feature in the central attacking midfield role and also on the wings. The player had attracted interest from several top-tier clubs across Europe but the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners emerged triumphant in the race to land his transfer.
EA SPORTS™ has become the new strategic partner of Spanish professional football and at a launch ceremony held in Madrid, the new names of the competitions were revealed: the first division will be named LALIGA EA SPORTS and the second division LALIGA HYPERMOTION, both derived from the new title sponsor agreement.
Real Madrid sign Turkish wonderkid
Atletico Madrid sign ex-Chelsea captain
Atlético de Madrid completed several transfers over the past seven days, with the most eye-catching of all being the operation to bring César Azpilicueta to Spain’s capital. The ex-Chelsea skipper will add signficant depth and experience in Diego Simeone's team. Atletico have also signed defenders Caglar Söyüncü and Santiago Mouriño from Turkey and Uruguay respectively.
Daley Blind to get first taste of Spanish football
Experienced and versatile Dutch defender Daley Blind has reached an agreement to join Girona FC. Blind has formerly played for Ajax, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and the Netherlands national team and will now further the last phase of his playing career at the Catalan outfit, which finished 10th in the points table last season.
Pre-season camps begin for LALIGA EA SPORTS clubs
