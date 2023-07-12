Real Madrid sign Turkish wonderkid, ex-Chelsea captain arrives at Atletico: Top 5 things that happened in the LaLiga this week

Real Madrid have secured the signsature of teenage Turkish wonderkid Arda Güler, who plays across the frontline. He can feature in the central attacking midfield role and also on the wings. The player had attracted interest from several top-tier clubs across Europe but the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners emerged triumphant in the race to land his transfer.

Transfers are rounding off actively in the LALIGA EA SPORTS this off-season. From major acquisitions to contract extensions, teams are working actively to strengthen their squads ahead of a busy campaign ahead. The season is set to begin from August 11 onwards and here is a brief overview of all that happened in the Spanish top-flight in the week gone by.

LALIGA EA SPORTS and LALIGA HYPERMOTION - New names for the top-tiers of Spanish football

EA SPORTS™ has become the new strategic partner of Spanish professional football and at a launch ceremony held in Madrid, the new names of the competitions were revealed: the first division will be named LALIGA EA SPORTS and the second division LALIGA HYPERMOTION, both derived from the new title sponsor agreement.

Real Madrid sign Turkish wonderkid

Real Madrid have secured the signsature of teenage Turkish wonderkid Arda Güler, who plays across the frontline. He can feature in the central attacking midfield role and also on the wings. The player had attracted interest from several top-tier clubs across Europe but the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners emerged triumphant in the race to land his transfer.

Atletico Madrid sign ex-Chelsea captain

Atlético de Madrid completed several transfers over the past seven days, with the most eye-catching of all being the operation to bring César Azpilicueta to Spain’s capital. The ex-Chelsea skipper will add signficant depth and experience in Diego Simeone's team. Atletico have also signed defenders Caglar Söyüncü and Santiago Mouriño from Turkey and Uruguay respectively.

Daley Blind to get first taste of Spanish football

Experienced and versatile Dutch defender Daley Blind has reached an agreement to join Girona FC. Blind has formerly played for Ajax, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and the Netherlands national team and will now further the last phase of his playing career at the Catalan outfit, which finished 10th in the points table last season.

Pre-season camps begin for LALIGA EA SPORTS clubs

Multiple teams have kicked off their pre-season camps as players have come back from their respective breaks in the summer. The campaign gets underway from August 11 onwards and the rosters have already commenced their preparations for what promises to be a cracker of a campaign going forward.