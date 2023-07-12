Real Madrid sign Turkish wonderkid, ex-Chelsea captain arrives at Atletico: Top 5 things that happened in the LaLiga this week

2 Min Read
Real Madrid have secured the signsature of teenage Turkish wonderkid Arda Güler, who plays across the frontline. He can feature in the central attacking midfield role and also on the wings. The player had attracted interest from several top-tier clubs across Europe but the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners emerged triumphant in the race to land his transfer.
Transfers are rounding off actively in the LALIGA EA SPORTS this off-season. From major acquisitions to contract extensions, teams are working actively to strengthen their squads ahead of a busy campaign ahead. The season is set to begin from August 11 onwards and here is a brief overview of all that happened in the Spanish top-flight in the week gone by.
LALIGA EA SPORTS and LALIGA HYPERMOTION - New names for the top-tiers of Spanish football
EA SPORTS™ has become the new strategic partner of Spanish professional football and at a launch ceremony held in Madrid, the new names of the competitions were revealed: the first division will be named LALIGA EA SPORTS and the second division LALIGA HYPERMOTION, both derived from the new title sponsor agreement.