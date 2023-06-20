Real Madrid replace star striker Karim Benzema with Joseulu: All to know about the 33-year-old centre-forward

Spain international and recently crowned Nations League 2023 champion Joselu Mato has returned to Real Madrid, 12 years after he first left his boyhood club. The striker, who spent two seasons at Real Madrid Castilla and made his first team debut under Jose Mourinho in 2011, lands in the capital after a stellar season at RCD Espanyol.

He is what many consider to be a pure ‘number 9': a great finisher inside the box (his 15 goals inside the area were third most in LaLiga Santander last season), and he won the most aeriel duels of any player in the league (217). Despite being unable to prevent RCD Espanyol’s relegation to the second tier, Joselu finished the season as the league’s third top scorer with 16 goals (behind only Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema) and won the Zarra Award for most goals scored by a Spanish player.