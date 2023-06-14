Real Madrid announce signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

During his three-year stay with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham made 92 appearances scored 12 goals and provided 16 assists. Bellingham was also heavily linked with Premier League club Liverpool but the Reds instead signed Argentina's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister owing Bellingham's high transfer fees.

Spanish football giants Real Madrid on Wednesday announced the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be contracted to our club for the next six seasons. Jude Bellingham will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City. Following this, Jude Bellingham will speak to the media.", the club said its official statement via its website.

According to Sky Sports News 14-time Champions League winner Real Madrid have signed Bellingham for £115m , making the the 19-year-old the the most expensive English player of all time. Before Bellingham became the most expensive English footballer, the record was held by Jack Grealish as Manchester City paid £ 100m to Aston Villa to bring Grealish at Etihad.

During his three-year stay with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham made 92 appearances scored 12 goals and provided 16 assists. Bellingham was also heavily linked with Premier League club Liverpool but the Reds instead signed Argentina's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister owing Bellingham's high transfer fees.