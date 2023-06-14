Real Madrid announce signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

During his three-year stay with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham made 92 appearances scored 12 goals and provided 16 assists. Bellingham was also heavily linked with Premier League club Liverpool but the Reds instead signed Argentina's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister owing Bellingham's high transfer fees.
Spanish football giants Real Madrid on Wednesday announced the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.
"Real Madrid C. F. and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be contracted to our club for the next six seasons. Jude Bellingham will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City. Following this, Jude Bellingham will speak to the media.", the club said its official statement via its website.
Also Read: The most valuable football clubs of 2023
According to Sky Sports News 14-time Champions League winner Real Madrid have signed Bellingham for £115m, making the the 19-year-old the the most expensive English player of all time. Before Bellingham became the most expensive English footballer, the record was held by Jack Grealish as Manchester City paid £ 100m to Aston Villa to bring Grealish at Etihad.
During his three-year stay with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham made 92 appearances scored 12 goals and provided 16 assists. Bellingham was also heavily linked with Premier League club Liverpool but the Reds instead signed Argentina's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister owing Bellingham's high transfer fees.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation
Jun 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD's Bhuj radar operational just 48 hours prior to anticipated landfall | EXCLUSIVE
Jun 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mind Matters | To the Brink and Back (Part-2): A rubble-strewn road to recovery
Jun 13, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Bank of Baroda's outgoing MD & CEO has a lesson on how to turn a stock into a market darling
Jun 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read