CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsReal Madrid announce signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid announce signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid announce signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 4:53:17 PM IST (Published)

During his three-year stay with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham made 92 appearances scored 12 goals and provided 16 assists. Bellingham was also heavily linked with Premier League club Liverpool but the Reds instead signed Argentina's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister owing Bellingham's high transfer fees.

Spanish football giants Real Madrid on Wednesday announced the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be contracted to our club for the next six seasons. Jude Bellingham will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City. Following this, Jude Bellingham will speak to the media.", the club said its official statement via its website.
Also Read: The most valuable football clubs of 2023
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X