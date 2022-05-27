Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • sports News>

  • BCCI raps Dinesh Karthik for violating IPL code of conduct

BCCI raps Dinesh Karthik for violating IPL code of conduct

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

Dinesh Karthik, keeper-batter for Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been penalised for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata.

BCCI raps Dinesh Karthik for violating IPL code of conduct
Royal Challengers Bangalore keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata. However, the BCCI press release doesn’t mention the specific nature of the offence.
"Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the release stated. RCB had defeated debutants Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday.
Also read:
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case: How Sameer Wankhede and Twitter reacted on NCB move

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More