RCB vs SRH Preview: Confident Bangalore look to halt rampaging Hyderabad’s four-match winning streak

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have looked like serious title-contenders this season with a well-rounded line-up but they will be put to the test against a rampant Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when the two sides lock horns in match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, April 23.

SRH have turned around a poor start to the season and are now on a four-match winning streak while RCB have consistently picked up positive results, winning five out of seven matches to find themselves comfortably placed in the playoff spots on the IPL 2022 Points Table

RCB’s most recent game was a dominant 18-run victory against IPL newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) . Captain Faf du Plessis led from the front as he scored 94 off just 64 balls to power RCB to 181/6. Josh Hazlewood then tormented the LSG batters as he finished with impressive figures of 4/25 to wrap up the two points.

What’s most impressive for RCB is their ability to grab results despite former captain Virat Kohli struggling for consistency. du Plessis looks to be in great form and Glenn Maxwell has been putting in quick-scoring cameos. Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed can also be depended upon to rescue the team if the top order fails.

SRH come into this game after dismantling Punjab Kings by 7 wickets in their last game. Speedster Umran Malik picked up his best-ever IPL figures of 4/28 as PBKS could only manage 151 after being put in to bat. Aiden Markram (41* off 27) and Nicholas Pooran (35* off 30 balls) then ensured they got across the line without any hiccups.

Hyderabad openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma are making a habit of providing good starts while Rahul Tripathi is their highest scorer with his contributions coming at a breathtaking strike-rate of 173.72. Markram and Pooran have shored up the middle-order while their pace attack is lethal with Umrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan keeping batters on their toes.

RCB vs SRH Team News:

RCB Team News: Royal Challengers Bangalore have named unchanged Playing XIs in the last two games which have both yielded victories. We can expect them to stick to the same combination although Anuj Rawat has looked out of form and will need to put in a good knock.

SRH Team News: Washington Sundar has been missing from action after he split a webbing in his right hand against Gujarat Titans. There hasn’t been any official confirmation about his return but left-arm spinner J Suchith has slotted in nicely, grabbing a wicket in each of the last two games. However, we can expect Sundar to return to the playing XI once fit.

RCB vs SRH Pitch Report: The last game at this venue saw the Delhi spinners restrict Punjab to just 115, a total they chased down in double-quick time with 57 balls to spare. However, the previous two games have seen scores of 217/5 and 199/4 posted with the wicket playing out very differently. A total of 180-190 should prove to be a competitive score at this venue.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday, April 23 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

RCB vs SRH Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Rahul Tripathi has been scoring at a blistering pace and is SRH’s leading run-scorer with 205 runs from 6 games. His teammate Aiden Markram also seems to have hit form and has 190 runs coming at a healthy strike-rate of 150.79. Faf du Plessis meanwhile is fresh from scoring 96 against LSG and can be banked upon to provide a good start.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Glenn Maxwell has just one wicket this season but has looked in good form with the bat and has 112 runs despite only facing 58 balls. Sri Lankan spin-allrounder Wanindu Hasaranaga leads the bowling charts for RCB with 11 wickets and is also a player capable of playing the big shots.

Top Bowling Picks: Josh Hazlewood looked in good form for RCB in the last game, grabbing a four-wicket haul, and he could once again find himself among the wickets. Meanwhile the SRH pace trio of T Natarajan (12 wickets), Umran Malik (9 wickets) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8 wickets) have all looked lethal this season.

RCB vs SRH Probable Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Predicted XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI) : Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

RCB vs SRH Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.