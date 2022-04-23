IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Live Match Updates: Natarajan strikes in his first over as Maxwell follows Kohli to the dugout

IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH LIVE score: RCB 8/3 after 2 overs.

Marco Jansen to bowl from the other end.

Ball 1. Good length ball on off stump. du Plessis looks to drive but the ball swings and beats the edge of the bat.

Ball 2. OUT! Good length ball on off stump. The ball comes back in and hits the off stump.

du Plessis b Marco Jansen 5(7) [4s-1]

Virat Kohli, right handed batter, walks to the crease.

Ball 3. EDGE AND TAKEN! Good length delivery wide of off stump. Kohli goes for a drive. The ball takes a thick outside edge and flies to second slip where Markram takes a good catch.

Kohli c Markram b Marco Jansen 0(1)

Glenn Maxwell, right handed batter, walks to the crease.

Ball 4. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Maxwell leaves the ball for the keeper.

Ball 4. WIDE! Back of the length delivery fired down the leg side.

Ball 4. WIDE! Fast back of the length ball fired wide of off stump.

Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Maxwell pushes the ball to mid-off and takes a single.

Ball 6. WICKET! THIRD WICKET OF THE OVER! Good length delivery on off stump. Anuj Rawat pokes his bat out. The ball kisses the outside edge of the bat and flies to second slip where Markram takes yet another good catch.

Anuj Rawat c Markram b Marco Jansen 0(2)