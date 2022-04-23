IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Live Match Updates: Natarajan strikes in his first over as Maxwell follows Kohli to the dugout

IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates from match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Saturday, April 23.
IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH: Suchith starts off with a tidy over!
Suchith starts with a wide down leg and has to reload. Prabhudessai cannot find the gaps on the first two balls. He then chops the 3rd ball to cover for a single. Shahbaz flicks the 4th ball to square leg and gets off the mark. Prabhudessai works the last ball to deep square leg and an overthrow lets them take 3 runs. 6 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 37/4 after 7 overs.
Incisive bowling from Sunrisers Hyderabad in the powerplay!
Jagadeesha Suchith, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack
RCB vs SRH Live Updates: Jansen with his third on the trot!
Jansen starts with a wide down leg and has to reload. He then does well to send down three dots in a row. Prabhudessai finally cuts loose as he slices the 4th ball past Williamson at mid-off for FOUR. He then drives the 5th ball powerfully towards cover for a single. Shahbaz is denied a quick single off the final delivery thanks to sharp fielding again as just 6 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 31/4 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Prabhudessai slices the full delivery past a diving Williamson at mid-off to find the ropes.
RCB vs SRH Live Updates: Excellent start from Natarajan!
Maxwell gets a thick inside edge onto the pads as he looks to defend the 1st ball. CAUGHT! Maxwell looks to drive but he instead slices it uppishly towards mid-off where Williamson takes a fine diving catch to grab the fourth wicket. Shahbaz walks out and cannot get off the mark in the over. It’s almost a perfect over but Natarajan fires the last ball well wide down leg to concede FIVE wides. 5 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 25/4 after 5 overs.
FIVE wides! Natarajan fires it well wide down leg and the ball evades a diving Pooran to find the ropes.
Shahbaz Ahmed, left handed bat, comes to the crease
Natarajan strikes with his 2nd delivery as Maxwell drives it uppishly towards mid-off where Williamson puts in a good dive to grab the ball just before it could hit the turf. Bangalore in trouble here.
Maxwell c Williamson b T Natarajan 12 (11)
T Natarajan, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH LIVE score: RCB 20/3 after 4 overs.
IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH LIVE score: RCB 11/3 after 3 overs.
IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH LIVE score: RCB 8/3 after 2 overs.
Marco Jansen to bowl from the other end.
Ball 1. Good length ball on off stump. du Plessis looks to drive but the ball swings and beats the edge of the bat.
Ball 2. OUT! Good length ball on off stump. The ball comes back in and hits the off stump.
du Plessis b Marco Jansen 5(7) [4s-1]
Virat Kohli, right handed batter, walks to the crease.
Ball 3. EDGE AND TAKEN! Good length delivery wide of off stump. Kohli goes for a drive. The ball takes a thick outside edge and flies to second slip where Markram takes a good catch.
Kohli c Markram b Marco Jansen 0(1)
Glenn Maxwell, right handed batter, walks to the crease.
Ball 4. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Maxwell leaves the ball for the keeper.
Ball 4. WIDE! Back of the length delivery fired down the leg side.
Ball 4. WIDE! Fast back of the length ball fired wide of off stump.
Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Maxwell pushes the ball to mid-off and takes a single.
Ball 6. WICKET! THIRD WICKET OF THE OVER! Good length delivery on off stump. Anuj Rawat pokes his bat out. The ball kisses the outside edge of the bat and flies to second slip where Markram takes yet another good catch.
Anuj Rawat c Markram b Marco Jansen 0(2)
IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH LIVE score: RCB 5/0 after 1 over.
Bhuvneshwar to Faf du Plessis.
Ball 1. Good length ball on off stump. Faf hits the ball to bakward point.
Ball 2. Good length ball on off stump. Faf drives the ball into the covers.
Ball 3. FOUR! Good length ball wide of off stump. du Plessis hits the ball through the covers for a boundary.
Ball 4. Good length ball on off stump. Faf hits the ball back to the bowler.
Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Faf works the ball to backward point for a single.
Ball 6. Good length ball on off stump. Anju Rawat leaves the ball for the keeper.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been handed the new ball to open the attack
Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis walk out to open the batting for RCB
Gujarat Titans have just beaten Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 runs at the DY Patil Stadium.
RCB vs SRH Pitch Report: Simon Doull in his assessment of the playing conditions at the Brabourne Stadium says, "It is a very high-scoring ground, the surface looks magnificent. Five times the team batting second has won, four times the team batting first has won. It's got a nice covering of grass on it, great sound to it, good pace, good bounce. The grass coverage just gives a little bit of pace and bounce as well. I think we need to see bowlers getting a little bit shorter here at the Brabourne Stadium and getting the batsmen to hit square of the wicket - use those big pockets. It is a really good surface. If you do have to bat first, put 180+ on the board and you are in the game."
Flawless record for Williamson so far this season at the Toss
Faf du Plessis (RCB Captain): It's our first game here, it's looked like a pretty decent surface. IPL has something for the bowlers in the first six overs. The pitch has looked like a nice, consistent pitch. We have to assess and play accordingly from there. For me, it's a case of believing in the guys. As a team, you don't want to rely on one or two guys. Someone needs to put their hand up and luckily we've had guys who have done that consistently and also guys have shared responsibilities through the team. Same team.
Kane Williamson (SRH Captain): We are gonna have a bowl. Quite humid, perhaps some dew coming in, we'll have to see. The wickets tend to remain similar throughout, so we'll try to make use with the ball first up. We have had a little bit of a break. We know the challenges come thick and fast. We have to play smart and make the required adjustments. Same team. He (Washington Sundar) is recovering well, another few days should help him out a lot. We know we are in for a tough match tonight. For us, it's about focusing on what we want to do.
RCB vs SRH Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
RCB vs SRH Toss: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the Toss and choose to field.
Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis are out in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned for all live updates.
Wanindu Hasaranga (Leading wicket-taker for RCB - 11 wickets): As a team, we are at the top half of the table, we're happy with it. The top-order has struggled a bit, but today might be the day when they get back to form. I'm enjoying my role here, Chahal was the main spinner for the franchise before, so it was a big challenge coming in as his replacement. I love challenges and it's good for me. Last year, we both played together in two games and two leg-spinners can co-exist.
RCB vs SRH Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two teams to line-up today. Stay tuned for the toss scheduled at 7 PM to confirm the Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Predicted XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI) : Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
RCB vs SRH Top Fantasy League Picks:
Top Batting Picks: Rahul Tripathi has been scoring at a blistering pace and is SRH’s leading run-scorer with 205 runs from 6 games. His teammate Aiden Markram also seems to have hit form and has 190 runs coming at a healthy strike-rate of 150.79. Faf du Plessis meanwhile is fresh from scoring 96 against LSG and can be banked upon to provide a good start.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Glenn Maxwell has just one wicket this season but has looked in good form with the bat and has 112 runs despite only facing 58 balls. Sri Lankan spin-allrounder Wanindu Hasaranaga leads the bowling charts for RCB with 11 wickets and is also a player capable of playing the big shots.
Top Bowling Picks: Josh Hazlewood looked in good form for RCB in the last game, grabbing a four-wicket haul, and he could once again find himself among the wickets. Meanwhile the SRH pace trio of T Natarajan (12 wickets), Umran Malik (9 wickets) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8 wickets) have all looked lethal this season.