RCB vs RR Match Today: Both sides come into this game on the back of very contrasting results!

RCB come into the game after a humiliating 9-wicket defeat after being bowled out for just 68 runs, the lowest score by any team this season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Rookie Shahbaz Ahmed (15) was RCB’s highest scorer while Virat Kohli departed on a ‘Golden Duck’ for the second game in a row. SRH then made light work of the minuscule target as they chased it down in just 8 overs.

Rajasthan meanwhile come into this game after back-to-back victories, most recently convincingly beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-scoring encounter. Buttler (116) scored his third ton this season and Devdutt Padikkal (54) chipped in with a half-century as RR posted 222/2, the highest score by any team this season. DC did well to remain in the hunt but ultimately fell short by 15 runs after an 'eventful' final over.