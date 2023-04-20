PBKS vs RCB Live:
PBKS win toss, elect to bowl against Kohli-led RCB
Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match here on Thursday.
PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan continues to be on the sidelines as he is nursing a shoulder injury.
England batter Liam Livingstone has finally been included in the PBKS side along with Nathan Ellis, while South African quick Kagiso Rabada and opening batter Prabhsimran Singh miss out from the playing XI.
Former RCB skipper Kohli is leading the side as regular skipper Faf du Plessis is playing as an impact player.
The teams: Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Virat Kohlim RCB captain - Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us.
Sam Curran, Punjab Kings captain - We will bowl first, did well in the last game and we'll take some confidence, conditions will not change a lot. Shikhar is getting closer, but he'll miss out today. He's a quality player, but the younger lot will have to shape up, Livingstone is back and we have Ellis back in place of KG
Toss Time:
Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran wins toss and opts to field first
Bowlers to watch out for
Harshal Patel, RCB
10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 16.91 SR
Kagiso Rabada, PBKS
7 M • 13 Wkts • 8.74 Econ • 12.46 SR
Arshdeep Singh, PBKS
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 14.80 SR
Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, RCB
7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 12.50 SR
Batsmen to watch out for
Virat Kohli, RCB
10 M • 345 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 138 SR
Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS
9 M • 386 Runs • 64.33 Avg • 132.64 SR
Faf du Plessis, RCB
10 M • 411 Runs • 51.37 Avg • 150 SR
Jitesh Sharma, PBKS
10 M • 189 Runs • 23.62 Avg • 148.81 SR
PBKS vs RCB Head to Head
Matches played: 30
Punjab Kings wins: 17
Royal Challengers Bangalore wins: 13
The news coming in from Mohali is that Shikhar Dhawan is again going to miss a match for Punjab Kings due to injury issues and it will be Sam Curran who will be leading the team.
Punjab Kings come into this match after defeating Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match. Win wasn't the case for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they tasted defeat in their previous match at the hands of Chennai Super Kings.
Punjab Kings are fifth on the points table with three wins and two losses. Royal Challengers Bangalore are stuck at eighth spot on the IPL 2023 points table with just two wins while suffering three defeats.
In the day's first match, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Punjab Kings at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali
Hello and welcome to mid-week double-header clashes of IPL 2023. Today, in the day's first match, Punjab Kings are poised to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore and then later in the evening Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) would be sweating over skipper Shikhar Dhawan's injury at a time when they need all their firepower against an extremely tough but luckless Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on Thursday.
Dhawan, 37, who is one of the bright spots in the PBKS team, was ruled out against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 15 in Lucknow due to a shoulder injury and England all-rounder Sam Curran marshalled the side during their two-wicket win at the Ekana Stadium.
There were several unlikely heroes, who put their hands up in the game, with 36-year-old Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza emerging the leading run-getter for the side with a polished 57, while Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh and Tamil Nadu cricketer M Shahrukh Khan guided the team to the finish line.
Also Read: RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj reports a 'corrupt approach' to BCCI
But, RCB are a much bigger threat on paper than LSG, and Curran would know he too will need to come to the party with the bat if they are to defeat Faf du Plessis' side and earn two points at home.
Curran's iffy form with the bat has been a concern, as he could manage just six runs against LSG, though his three wickets played a key role in restricting KL Rahul's side to 159/8.
PBKS' top order looks solid when Dhawan is around, but with a question mark over his fitness, his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh will have to play sensibly and also hope his partner plays a responsible knock, which was missing against LSG.
Both Prabhsimran (4) and his new opening batter Atharva Taide (0) were dismissed cheaply, leaving others to shore up the innings.
PBKS' bowling, though, has stood the sternest of tests this season with their two left-armers -- Arshdeep Singh and Curran -- at the forefront, while South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has only added to the potency.
While PBKS, currently fifth with six points from five outings, have been performing at an optimum level as the IPL season looks set to enter its fourth weak, the only thing holding them back from making it to the top is their brittle batting, which has more often than not been shored up by Dhawan -- the 99 against Sunrisers Hyderabad being a case in point.
In contrast, RCB have been unlucky when it comes to eking out wins. With skipper du Plessis and Virat Kohli opening the innings, they perhaps have the best opening pair in the tournament, barring, of course, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler for Rajasthan Royals.
With Glenn Maxwell coming in at No.4 and Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai following the Australian, RCB bat really deep. But their biggest flaw, unfortunately, is the same as PBKS -- an inconsistent top order.
With Kohli (6) and Mahipal Lomror (0) being dismissed cheaply against CSK, the onus to rebuild the innings, while chasing CSK's mammoth 226, fell on du Plessis and Maxwell's shoulders. They did exceptionally well on a belter of a wicket in Bengaluru but the team fell short by eight runs.
The close losses have, unfortunately, left RCB taking a back-seat on the IPL table -- they are placed eighth with four points from five matches. The side still has many opportunities to up its game and be in contention for the playoffs, but in a fast-paced tournament like the IPL, things change dramatically.
RCB might not have the same firepower in their bowling as PBKS, but their quicks -- Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and South Africa's Wayne Parnell -- are not short on commitment.
All they need is a couple of moral-boosting wins to lift their spirits and put their campaign back on track. That could well come against PBKS on Thursday.
Teams (from): Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey.
Match starts at 3:30 PM.
With inputs from PTI