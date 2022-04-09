RCB vs MI Preview: Mumbai look to avoid fourth consecutive failure as they take on high-flying Bangalore

Mumbai Indians (MI) need to recover quickly from the beating dished out by Pat Cummins in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 outing as they look to avoid a fourth defeat on the trot this season. However, it will be an uphill task for Rohit Sharma and his team as they take on a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday, April 9.

RCB have made a good start this season as they overcame a 5-wicket defeat in their opener with back-to-back victories against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Mumbai meanwhile have lost all three of their games this season, going down to Delhi Capitals (DC), RR and KKR.

RCB’s most recent outing was an impressive come-from-behind victory to hand Rajasthan their first defeat of the season. The Royals posted a challenging total of 169/3 and had RCB right where they wanted at 87/5, however, Dinesh Karthik (44* off 23 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26 balls) joined hands to script an unlikely turnaround.

Bangalore have been in dominant form this season and seem to have found an impressive balance to the team. Faf du Plessis with 122 runs from 3 games, provides solid starts, while Karthik has 90 runs at a strike-rate of 204.54 as he embraces and fulfils the role of finisher to perfection.

In the bowling department, all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has already picked 6 wickets while Harshal Patel (4 wickets) has looked more and more impressive with each passing game.

Mumbai meanwhile come into this game on the back of a crushing defeat as Pat Cummins announced his arrival in style. The Aussie, playing his first game of the season, smashed a 14-ball fifty as KKR chased down MI’s total of 161/4 with 4 overs to spare.

Mumbai did have a couple of bright spots in that game, as Suryakumar Yadav marked his return from injury with a 36-ball 52 and young Dewald Brevis scored a quick 29 off 19 balls on debut. Tilak Varma has also looked solid with the bat and has already amassed 121 runs from 3 games.

However, Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin have been expensive with the ball and need to step up and it remains to be seen how Daniel Sams responds to being hit for 35 runs in a single over by Cummins in the last game.

RCB vs MI Team News:

RCB Team News: Aussie trio of Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff should all once again be available for selection and it remains to be seen who among them RCB bring into the Playing XI.

MI Team News: Jofra Archer remains the only player unavailable as he’s set to miss the entire season due to an elbow injury.

RCB vs MI Pitch Report: Mumbai have the advantage having played their previous game at this venue. It must be said that batters such as Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma struggled to get used to the pace of the surface but Pat Cummins had no such worries. A score between 170 to 180 should be a challenging total to chase down.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday, April 9 with the Toss scheduled for 7:00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar

RCB vs MI Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Ishan Kishan has made a blistering start to this campaign as he goes about showing why MI made him the most expensive player at the 2022 auction. He has 149 runs from 3 games and looks lethal every time he steps out. Faf du Plessis is another player to have gotten off to a quick start with the RCB captain scoring 122 from 3 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Wanindu Hasaranga is RCB’s lead wicket-taker with 6 scalps to his name and the Sri Lankan is capable of playing big knocks with the bat as well. Glenn Maxwell, if picked by RCB for this game, could be another value addition with his ability to contribute in both departments.

Top Bowling Picks: Bumrah has only picked up 3 wickets so far and will be keen to get improve those numbers against RCB. Bumrah has 24 wickets in 17 games against RCB, his most against any IPL opposition. Harshal Patel looks back to his best form and his death-overs bowling could yield a few wickets as batters go looking for quick runs.

RCB vs MI Probable Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Probable XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Siraj and Akash Deep.

Mumbai Indians (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah and Jaydev Unadkat.

RCB vs MI Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (C), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.