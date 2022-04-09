IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Score: Mumbai look to avoid fourth consecutive defeat against confident Bangalore

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. In the second of today's double-headers we have Mumbai Indians (MI) who will be looking to snap their losing streak and notch up a first win of the season when they go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Rohit Sharma has seen his team get off to a horror start this season with three defeats while Faf du Plessis has led his team steadily up the IPL 2022 Points Table with back-to-back victories.