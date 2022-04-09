IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Score: Mumbai look to avoid fourth consecutive defeat against confident Bangalore

  • Business News>
IST (Published)
IPL 2022: Follow the live score and update from match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday, April 9.

  RCB vs MI Full Squads: 

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (C), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. In the second of today's double-headers we have Mumbai Indians (MI) who will be looking to snap their losing streak and notch up a first win of the season when they go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
Rohit Sharma has seen his team get off to a horror start this season with three defeats while Faf du Plessis has led his team steadily up the IPL 2022 Points Table with back-to-back victories.
