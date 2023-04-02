English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIPL 2023 RCB vs MI highlights: Virat and Faf give a hard time to Mumbai; Banaglore won by 8 wickets

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI highlights: Virat and Faf give a hard time to Mumbai; Banaglore won by 8 wickets

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI highlights: Virat and Faf give a hard time to Mumbai; Banaglore won by 8 wickets
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 2, 2023 11:36 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI highlights: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kick off their campaign with an eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Live Updates

See you tomorrow in the next game of IPL 2023!!!

Apr 2, 2023 11:36 PM

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI highlights: Virat Kohli: Phenomenal win. Homecoming after so many years. Credit to their batters for getting to that score. Tilak batted well. We kept backing ourselves. Faf went first, and I joined later. I am very happy with how things went today. The new ball was a bit tricky, but we shifted the momentum by taking them down with the new ball. We nullified all their intensity. The wicket was quite a nice one. We hit good areas and kept putting pressure on the bowlers.

Apr 2, 2023 11:24 PM

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI highlights: Rohit Sharma pointed out that the Mumbai Indians didn't have a great start but was a good effort from Tilak at the end. But the bowlers didn't bowl well. "We didn't bat good enough, it was a good pitch. In some of the shorts that Tilak played today, he showed a lot of courage, he said. 

Apr 2, 2023 11:23 PM

IPL 2023 score RCB vs MI LIVE: Bangalore won by 8 wickets 

Apr 2, 2023 11:06 PM

IPL 2023 score RCB vs MI LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 148/1, 15 Overs 

Need 24 runs to win in 30 balls

Apr 2, 2023 10:55 PM

IPL 2023 score RCB vs MI LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 139/0, 14 Overs 

Wicket! Arshad Khan gets the captain of RCB Faf du Plessis at 73

Apr 2, 2023 10:53 PM

IPL 2023 score RCB vs MI LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 139/0, 14 Overs 

Need 33 runs to win from 36 balls

Apr 2, 2023 10:47 PM

RCB vs MI LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Virat Kohli hist his first half-century of IPL 2023 

Apr 2, 2023 10:40 PM

IPL 2023 score RCB vs MI LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 108/0, 11 Overs 

Piyush Chawla comes to bowl 

1 - Piyush to Virat, no run

2 - Piyush to Virat, 2 runs

3 - SIX!! Kohli looks confident today as he nears his first half-century of IPL 2023 

4 - Piyush to Virat, 1 run 

5 - Piyush to Faf du Plessis, no run

6 - Piyush to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs

Apr 2, 2023 10:35 PM

RCB vs MI LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Faf du Plessis hits 50; puts the pressure back on Mumbai Indians

Apr 2, 2023 10:28 PM

IPL 2023 score RCB vs MI LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 58/0, 7 Overs 

Piyush Chawla comes to bowl 

1 - Piyush to Virat, no run

2 - Piyush to Virat, 1 run

3 - Piyush to Faf du Plessis, 1 run

4 - Piyush to Virat, 1 run 

5 - Piyush to Faf du Plessis, 1 run

6 - Piyush to Virat, 1 run 

Apr 2, 2023 10:17 PM

IPL 2023 score RCB vs MI LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 45/0, 5 Overs 

Apr 2, 2023 10:08 PM

IPL 2023 score RCB vs MI LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 30/0, 3 Overs 

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli start the innings 

Jason Behrendorff comes to bowl 

1 - Fabulous four by Faf!!!! 

2 - Jason to Faf du Plessis, no run  

3 - SIX!! Early problems for Rohit Sharma and the company.      

4 - 6! Faf hit through the line, with balance and poise

5 - Jason to Faf du Plessis, no run 

6 - Jason to Faf du Plessis, no run

Apr 2, 2023 9:59 PM

IPL 2023 score RCB vs MI LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 5/0, 1 Over 

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli start the innings 

Apr 2, 2023 9:54 PM

IPL 2023 score RCB vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians recover from early losses, post a target of 171 runs

Apr 2, 2023 9:31 PM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X