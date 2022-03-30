RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 preview: Dominant Kolkata look to inflict further misery on wounded Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) both had contrasting starts to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and while one side will be looking to maintain the winning momentum, the other will be eager to put their disappointment aside and correct their mistakes when the two teams clash at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 30.

KKR enjoyed a fairly comfortable 6-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their tournament opener. Umesh Yadav put in a man of the match performance with his spell of 2/20, helping restrict CSK to just 131/5 despite a fighting half-century from MS Dhoni.

The KKR batting unit then went about the chase calmly, with Ajinkya Rahane leading the pack, scoring 44 off 34 balls. Skipper Shreyas Iyer got the winning runs and he’ll be eager to maintain the winning momentum against RCB.

Bangalore meanwhile come into this game on the back of a disappointing 5-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) despite posting a dominant total of 205/2. There were a few positives for RCB, chief among them being captain Faf du Plessis’ impressive form, with the South African smashing 88 off just 57 balls.

Virat Kohli too put in an electric performance with his 29-ball unbeaten 41*, while Dinesh Karthik showed his excellent finishing skills adding 32* off just 14 balls walking off with a strike-rate of 228.57.

However, the RCB bowling attack failed to show up at Wankhede, with Mohammad Siraj proving to be the most expensive on the night finishing with figures of 2/59. Even Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu conceded runs at 10 per over while death-over specialist Harshal Patel returned figures of 1/36.

du Plessis will want to get the bowling combination right against KKR, especially when going up against a stellar line-up of power hitters boasting the likes of Andre Russell, Nitish Rana and both Venkatesh and Shreyas Iyer.

RCB vs KKR Team News:

RCB Team News: The team don’t have any injury concerns from their first outing but will continue to be without the newly married Glenn Maxwell and his Australian teammates Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff who are on tour in Pakistan.

KKR Team News: Kolkata will continue to miss the services of Aussies duo Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch as well as both are currently with the national team in Pakistan.

Where to Watch: The matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

RCB vs KKR Pitch Report: The Royal Challengers Bangalore come into this game with the added advantage of having played their opening game at the DY Patil Stadium itself. The game saw both teams post 200-plus totals and we should be in for another high-scoring encounter. There’s some good bounce in the track and batsmen who settle in will back themselves to go for the big shots.

RCB vs KKR Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Fantasy Batting Picks: RCB skipper du Plessis looked unstoppable on this very track in their tournament opener. He scored 88 runs with a strike rate of 154 and should be keen to add to that tally. Ajinkya Rahane scored 44 off 34 balls in KKR’s opener and the dependable opener can always be relied up to put in a solid performance.

Top Fantasy All-Rounder Picks: Andre Russell didn’t get a chance to contribute with the bat but picked up a wicket in his last game. The West Indies batter could be promoted up the order to attack the bowlers in this game. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga went for runs in his previous outing but we could expect the Sri Lankan star to learn from that experience and bounce back stronger.

Top Fantasy Bowling Picks: Umesh Yadav was very impressive against CSK, posting figures of 2/20 and he will be eager to follow that up with another strong performance. Sunil Narine was wicket-less in the last game but bowled superbly, conceding just 15 runs in his 4 overs and could be expected to grab a few wickets.

RCB vs KKR Probable Playing XIs:

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Karn Sharma.

KKR Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(WK), Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.