RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 Match Report: Dinesh Karthik keeps his cool to secure first win for Bangalore in low-scoring thriller

Dinesh Karthik (14 off 7 balls) and Harshal Patel (10 off 6 balls) saw off a late fightback from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a thrilling 3-wicket victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to get their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign up and running at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, March 30.

Wanindu Hasaranga (4/20) and Harshal (2/11) tormented the batters in the first innings as they limited the Knight Riders to just 128 runs at a venue which saw both teams score 200-plus totals in the last match.

However, this time it wasn’t easy sailing for the batters as Umesh Yadav (2/16) and Tim Southee (3/20) got off to an electric start with a wicket in each of the first three overs to reduce RCB to 17/3.

Yadav struck first after opening the bowling to send back Anuj Rawat on a duck with Jackson taking a good catch behind the wickets. Southee then got rid of Faf du Plessis (5 off 4 balls) in the next over before Yadav returned to send back Virat Kohli (12 off 7 balls) with another edge carrying back to the keeper.

David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford then steadied RCB with a 45-run partnership from the next 53 balls. However, Sunil Narine (1/12) who bowled superbly for KKR, finally got the breakthrough when he dismissed Willey (18 off 28 balls) in the 11th over.

Shahbaz Ahmed (27 off 20 balls) then played a quick-fire knock to take RCB over the 100-run mark before getting stumped when looking to attack Varun Chakaravathy (1/33) in the 16th over.

The game was finely balanced with RCB needing 24 runs from 18 balls when Southee returned for his final over. The decision from captain Shreyas Iyer almost turned the game around as Southee got rid of Rutherford (28 off 40 balls), courtesy a stunning catch from Jackson behind the wickets, and Hasaranga (4) in the same over.

But with 17 needed from the final two overs, Harshal hit two boundaries against Venkatesh Iyer in the penultimate over before Karthik wrapped up the victory with a six and a four in the final over.

Earlier in the game, Faf du Plessis won the Toss and didn’t hesitate to bowl first. The decision worked like a charm as RCB got off to an electric start, reducing KKR to 44/3 inside the powerplay.

Venkatesh Iyer (10 off 14 balls) was the first to depart with Akash Deep taking a good catch off his own bowling in the 4th over. That sparked a top-order collapse as Ajinkya Rahane (9 off 10 balls) pulled a Mohammed Siraj (1/25) delivery straight to the fielder. Akash Deep (3/45) then returned to send back the hard-hitting Nitish Rana (10 off 5 balls) in the next over.

KKR were soon reduced to 46/4 in the 7th over when captain Shreyas became Wanindu Hasaranga’s first victim. The Sri Lankan all-rounder would go on to finish with figures of 4/20 after getting rid of Sunil Narine (12 off 8 balls) and Jackson (O) off consecutive deliveries in the 9th over and sending back Tim Southee (1) later in the innings.

Andre Russell offered some fight during his 18-ball stay, adding 25 runs - the highest by a KKR batter - before edging a Harshal Patel delivery back to the keeper.

Umesh Yadav (18) and Varun Chakravarathy (10*) stitched together the highest partnership for KKR, when they added 27 runs for the final wicket to give their team a fighting chance in the game with a total of 128.