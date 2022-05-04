RCB vs CSK Live Score: Faf on fire!

The RCB captain is going through his entire range of shots as he drives the 1st ball straight down the ground for FOUR. He shapes up to scoop on the 2nd ball but is forced to defend as Mukesh sends it full outside off. Faf then throws his bat at the 3rd ball and gets a thick edge for FOUR. He flicks the 4th ball through midwicket for 2 runs. Choudhary sends down a slower delivery and Faf has a wild swing to send it looping over cover for 2 runs. Faf then reads the slower delivery and sends it flying over long-on for SIX. 18 runs from the over, all scored by the RCB captain.

Royal Challengers Bangalore 51/0 after 5 overs.