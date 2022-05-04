Follow the live score and updates from match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, May 4.
SIX! Lomror connects with the slogsweep as he sends the ball sailing into the stands over midwicket.
FOUR! Full in the slot from Theekshana and Rajat slams it straight past the bowler for four.
Maheesh Theekshana [1.0-0-6-0] is back into the attack
RCB vs CSK 2022 Live: Moeen finishes with 2/28!
Lomror starts the over well as he slams the 1st ball down the ground for FOUR. He then pushes the 2nd ball to cover for a single. CLOSE! Rajat dances out but mistimes the shot as he sends it flying high over midwicket but gets lucky as the ball lands safely for 2 runs. Moeen sends the next ball wide down leg. The batters grab easy singles off the last 3 balls. 11 runs come off the over as Moeen signs off with figures of 4-0-28-2.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 110/3 after 14 overs.
FOUR! In the slot from Moeen and Lomror slams it straight down the ground for four.
RCB vs CSK 2022 Live Updates: Jadeja finishes with 0/20!
Jadeja bowls out with another tidy over. It’s been a solid bowling display from the former CSK captain as he’s conceded just one boundary all evening. The two batters get just 4 runs off the over, all in the form of singles. Jadeja finishes wicketless but with an impressive economy rate of just 5.00.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 99/3 after 13 overs.
RCB vs CSK 2022 Live Updates: Bangalore look to rebuild!
Lomror drives the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Rajat then shows no hesitation as he spots the slot delivery and sends it flying over midwicket for SIX. Moeen fires the next ball wide down leg and has to bowl it again. He gives away just 3 runs off the last 4 deliveries. 11 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 95/3 after 12 overs.
SIX! Right in the slot from Moeen and Rajat sends it flying high over midwicket for a maximum.
RCB vs CSK Live: Jadeja with a quick over!
Jadeja just runs through his over as the batters are happy to just stem the flow of wickets and stick to taking singles. Bangalore have been rocked in the last three overs and now need these two youngsters to rebuild. Lomror and Rajat take 5 runs off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 84/3 after 11 overs.
RCB vs CSK Live Updates: Moeen with a peach!
Kohli flicks the 1st ball to square leg for a single. Lomror flicks the next delivery to midwicket and wants a single but is rightly sent back. However, a poor overthrow from Rayudu allows them to grab a single. Kohli can’t take any runs off the next two balls. Moeen fires one wide down leg and has to reload. BOWLED! The perfect off-spinner’s dismissal as Moeen tosses it up and Kohli takes the bait and goes for the drive. The ball though spins in sharply and sends the bails flying. Rajat Patildar then walks out and blocks the final delivery. 3 runs and a wicket come from the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 79/3 after 10 overs.
Right through the gate! Excellent delivery from Moeen as Kohli looks to drive but is beaten past the inside edge with the ball creeping through between bat and pad to hit the top of the stumps.
Kohli b Moeen Ali 30 (33)
RCB vs CSK Live Updates: Chennai fight back!
Kohli gets lucky as the 1st ball brushes the pads for FOUR leg byes. He dabs the 2nd ball to point for a quick single. Maxwell clips the 3rd ball to square leg for a run. Kohli blocks out the 4th delivery. He then makes room and plays a late cut for FOUR at third man. RUN OUT! Bit of hesitation as Kohli pushes the last ball to cover and sets off for a rash single. Maxwell is slow out of the blocks and Dhoni gives him no chance as he whips off the bails in a flash. 10 runs and a wicket come from the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 76/2 after 9 overs.
Kohli pushes the ball to cover and sets off for a risky single. The throw from Uthappa is a good one and Dhoni is lightening quick as ever to catch the Aussie short of safety!
Maxwell run out (Uthappa/Dhoni) 3 (3)
FOUR! Superb late cut as Kohli makes room and slices the ball past third man.
FOUR leg byes! Kohli misses with the flick but the ball brushes his pads to fly past Dhoni to fine leg.
RCB vs CSK Live Updates: Moeen Ali strikes on his return!
Finally the pressure of two quiet overs shows as Faf walks back. The RCB captain doesn’t find the gap on the 1st delivery. CAUGHT! This time Faf looks to pull the ball over midwicket but doesn’t get enough distance on the shot. Maxwell walks out and gets off the mark with a single. Moeen keeps the batters down to just singles off the last 3 balls. Just 4 runs and a wicket come off the over. Good start from Moeen as he only just returned to the playing XI in this game.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 66/1 after 8 overs.
Glenn Maxwell, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Finally Chennai get the breakthrough! Faf looks to muscle a half-tracker from Moeen over the ropes but doesn't get enough distance as he finds Jadeja at deep midwicket.
du Plessis c Jadeja b Moeen Ali 38 (22)
Moeen Ali, right-arm off break, comes into the attack
RCB vs CSK Live Match: Back-to-back quiet overs!
Now Jadeja enters the attack and starts off with just singles off the first three balls. Kohli cuts the 4th delivery fiercely but finds the man at point. Both batters end the over with singles. This is good from Chennai as they’re just building the pressure with some quiet overs. Just 5 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 62/0 after 7 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack
IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK Live: Bangalore post 57/0 in powerplay!
Theekshana comes into the attack and just puts a halt to the flow of boundaries. Both RCB openers take their time to read the spinner as they stick to singles in the over. It’s smart batting as they keep rotating strike taking 6 runs off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 57/0 after 6 overs.
Maheesh Theekshana, right-arm off break, comes into the attack
RCB vs CSK Live Score: Faf on fire!
The RCB captain is going through his entire range of shots as he drives the 1st ball straight down the ground for FOUR. He shapes up to scoop on the 2nd ball but is forced to defend as Mukesh sends it full outside off. Faf then throws his bat at the 3rd ball and gets a thick edge for FOUR. He flicks the 4th ball through midwicket for 2 runs. Choudhary sends down a slower delivery and Faf has a wild swing to send it looping over cover for 2 runs. Faf then reads the slower delivery and sends it flying over long-on for SIX. 18 runs from the over, all scored by the RCB captain.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 51/0 after 5 overs.
SIX! Faf reads the slower delivery and clears his front foot to send it flying over long-on for a maximum.
FOUR! Thick outside edge from Faf and it flies past the vacant slip region to third man.
FOUR! Superb drive straight down the ground from Faf to send the 1st ball racing past the bowler.
RCB vs CSK 2022 Live: Bangalore get going!
Faf blocks out the 1st delivery and then throws his bat at the 2nd ball to send it flying to third man for FOUR. He then clips the 3rd delivery through midwicket and Devon Conway does excellently to keep them down to 3 runs. Simarjeet sends down a sharp bouncer and Kohli looks to pull but is beaten. Kohli looks to slap the 5th delivery but mistimes the shot. He then rides the bounce and slams the last ball over cover for a flat SIX. 13 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 33/0 after 4 overs.
SIX! Solid shot from Kohli as he thumps the length delivery over cover for a flat six.