11.1: V Vyashak to Devon Conway, slices this past backward point for a boundary, 4 runs
11.2: V Vyashak to Devon Conway, same zone but thorugh the aerial route, 4 runs
10.1: Glenn Maxwell to Shivam Dube, dot delivery, 0 run
10.2: Glenn Maxwell to Shivam Dube, played towards mid wicket for a single, 1 run
10.3: Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, pushed down mid on for a single, 1 run
10.4: Glenn Maxwell to Shivam Dube, deposited ON THE ROOF! 6 runs!
10.5: Glenn Maxwell to Shivam Dube, steals a single, 1 run
10.6: Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, reverse swept for a single, 1 run
CSK 107/2 after 11 overs
9.1: Wanindu Hasaranga to Devon Conway, goes on the backfoot and pulls this down the leg side for a MAXIMUM, 6 runs
9.2: Wanindu Hasaranga to Devon Conway, pulled towards mid-wicket for a single, 1 run
9.3: Wanindu Hasaranga to Ajinkya Rahane, beats him with a wrong urn, CLEAN BOWLED! Rahane (37 off 20)
9.4: Wanindu Hasaranga to Shivam Dube, played towards long on for a single, 1 run
9.5: Wanindu Hasaranga to Devon Conway, pulled betweem mid wicket and long on, 2 runs! FIFTY FOR DEVON CONWAY!
9.6: Wanindu Hasarangat to Devon Conway, ball races down to the boundary behind the keeper taking inside edge off the bat, 4 runs
CSK 97/2 after 10 overs
8.1: Harshal Patel to Devon Conway, slapped down straight but for no run, 0 runs
8.2: Harshal Patel to Devon Conway, down the leg side for a wide
8.2: Harshal Patel to Devon Conway, on the length and hit past mid-wicket for a MAXIMUM, 6 runs
8.3: Harshal Patel to Devon Conway, picks it over extra covers for a couple, 2 runs
8.4: Harshal Patel to Devon Conway, cut straight to point, 0 run
8.5: Harshal Patel to Devon Conway, hit towards long off for a single, 1 run
8.6: Harshal Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, shuffles and pulls this past long leg for a boundary, 4 runs
CSK 83/1 after 9 overs
7.1: Wanindu Hasaranga to Devon Conway, steps down the ground for a quick single, 1 run
7.2: Wanindu Hasaranga to Ajinkya Rahane, picks the googly and pulls it to mid-wicket for a single, 1 run
7.3: Wanindu Hasaranga to Devon Conway, swept towards fine leg for a single, 1 run
7.4: Wanindu Hasaranga to Ajinkya Rahane, plays this down to long on for a single, 1 run
7.5: Wanindu Hasaranga to Devon Conway, creatively swept towards fine leg for a single, 1 run
7.6: Wanindu Hasaranga to Ajinkya Rahane, plays with soft hands to steal a couple, 2 runs
CSK 69/1 after 8 overs
6.1: Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, driven down covers for a single, 1 run
6.2: Glenn Maxwell to Ajinkya Rahane, pushed off the backfoot for a single, 1 run
6.3: Glenn Maxqwell to Devon Conway, dot delivery, 0 run
6.4: Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, dot delivery, 0 run
6.5: Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, struck down the ground for a six, 6 runs
6.6: Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, pushed off the backfoot for a single, 1 run
CSK 62/1 after 7 overs
6.1: Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, driven down covers for a single, 1 run
6.2: Glenn Maxwell to Ajinkya Rahane, pushed off the backfoot for a single, 1 run
5.1: Wayne Parnell to Devon Conway, guided towards fine leg for a single, 1 run
5.2: Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, makes room and carves the gap on the off side for a boundary, 4 runs
5.3: Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, flicks towards mid-wicket, 0 run
5.4: Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, charges downt he track but hits this straight to extra covers, 0 run
5.5: Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, flicked past long lef for a SIX, 6 runs
5.6: Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, hit past mid-wicket for a boundary, 4 runs
CSK 53/1 after 6 overs
3.1: V Vyashak to Devon Conway, scooped over fine leg for a four, 4 runs
3.2: V Vyashak to Devon Conway, slower yorker played towards square leg for a single, 1 run
3.3: V Vyashak to Ajinkya Rahane, pulled past square leg for a MAXIMUM, 6 runs!
3.4: V Vyashak to Ajinkya Rahane, cracked past point for a single, 1 run
3.5: V Vyashak to Devon Conway, deceives the opener for pace, 0 run
3.6: V Vyashak to Devon Conway, looping yorker played towards mid-on for a single, 1 run
CSK 38/1 after 5 overs
3.1: Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, played towards square leg for a single, 1 run
3.2: Wayne Parnell to Devon Conway, shaping away from the southpaw, 0 run
3.3: Wayne Parnell to Devon Conway, lifted towards long leg for a single, 1 run
3.4: Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, flicks this over mid-wicket for a couple, 2 runs
3.5: Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, beats the batsman this time, 0 run
3.6: Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, lifts this over mid-on for a couple, 2 runs
CSK 25/1 after 3 overs
2.1: Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad, hit hard into the deck, 0 run
2.2: Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad, flicked towards long leg, CAUGHT OUT! Ruturaj departs for 3! CSK 16/1 after 2.2 overs
2.3: Mohammed Siraj to Ajinkya Rahane, the batsman shows the face of the bat to the pacer, 0 run
2.4: Mohammed Siraj to Ajinkya Rahane, punched off the backfoot, 1 run
2.5: Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway, guided down the third man for a single, 1 run
2.6: Mohammed Siraj to Ajinkya Rahane, played towards mid-on for a quick single, 1 run
CSK 19/1 after 3 overs
1.1: Wayne Parnell to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 0 run
1.2: Wayne Parnell to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run
1.3: Wayne Parnell to Devon Conway, 4 runs
1.4: Wayne Parnell to Devon Conway, 1 run
1.5: Wayne Parnell to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run
1.6: Wayne Parnell to Devon Conway, 6 runs
CSK 16/0 after 2 overs
0.1: Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run
0.2: Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway, 2 runs
0.3: Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway, 0 run
0.4: Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway, 0 run
0.5: Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway, 0 run
0.6: Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway, 0 run
RCB 3/0 after 1 over
Confirmed Playing XI
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Players: 1: Suyash Prabhudesai, 2: David Willey, 3: Akash Deep, 4: Karn Sharma, 5: Anuj Rawat
CSK: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
Impact Players: 1: Akash Singh, 2: Subhanshu Senapati, 3: Dwaine Pretorious, 4: Shaik Rasheed, 5: Rajvardhan Hangargekar
RCB vs CSK Live: RCB won the toss and chose to field