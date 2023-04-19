Siraj has stated that the unknown person has lost a lot of money the in the on-going IPL game and hence wanted to get some insights from the pacer.

Mohammed Siraj has reported a corrupt approach to BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) from an unknown person who wanted to know some inside news about the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team. Siraj has stated that the unknown person has lost a lot of money the in the on-going IPL game and hence wanted to get some insights from the pacer.

According to the reports, a senior BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI that the bookie is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches.

"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information. Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are awaited," the source added.

In the last match, RCB has lost their previous match to Chennai Super Kings by eight runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK's Sri Lankan pace bowler Matheesha Parthirana bowled two crucial death overs to restrict the home team to 218/8 in the chase of 226 and earn victory for CSK.

According to the reports, each IPL team has a dedicated ACU official who stays in the same hotel and is there at the ground monitoring all the movements.

Also, there is a mandatory ACU workshop for players on the dos and don'ts, and if any player fails to report a corrupt approach, there are sanctions in place. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was suspended in 2021 as he didn't report a corrupt approach during his IPL stint in the previous season. RCB is currently placed eighth with four points after two wins and three defeats.