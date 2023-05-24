Ravindra Jadeja sparks outrage with mysterious post on CSK fans after Qualifier 1

“I keep hearing Mahi bhai’s chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy,” Ravindra Jadeja had said earlier this month after Chennai’s win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ravindra Jadeja posted a cryptic picture after starring with the ball in CSK’s victory against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Chepauk on Tuesday. Jadeja put in an all-round performance as he struck 22 off 16 deliveries that helped CSK get to 172/7 in 20 overs in the first innings.

The southpaw hit two boundaries and stimulated Chennai to put up a challenging total on the scoreboard on a slightly sluggish surface. He later followed it up with a terrific bowling performance, plucking two dismissals for 18 runs in his four over spell.

Jadeja dismissed Dasun Shanaka and then cleaned up David Miller with a peach of a delivery to cut short the Gujarat chase. Accordingly, he was awarded the Upstox Most Valuable Asset of the match award in the post-match presentation ceremony. However, what unfolded later on perhaps caught the eye of the CSK faithful.

Posting a picture of him receiving the accolade, Jadeja wrote, “Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣.” This response comes amidst the constant trend witnessed this year when the crowd keeps cheering for Dhoni even when Jadeja comes out to bat.

“I keep hearing Mahi bhai’s chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy,” Jadeja had said earlier this month after Chennai’s win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home.

The incident and comment had sparked rumours that the all-rounder might be uncomfortable with the same and his tweet following the win in the first Qualifier merely corroborates the same. On May 21, Jadeja tweeted a picture that read ‘Karma will get back you, sooner or later is surely will’. He captioned it with ‘Definitely’. CSK will now face the winner of Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.