Ravindra Jadeja sparks outrage with mysterious post on CSK fans after Qualifier 1

“I keep hearing Mahi bhai’s chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy,” Ravindra Jadeja had said earlier this month after Chennai’s win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ravindra Jadeja posted a cryptic picture after starring with the ball in CSK’s victory against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Chepauk on Tuesday. Jadeja put in an all-round performance as he struck 22 off 16 deliveries that helped CSK get to 172/7 in 20 overs in the first innings.

The southpaw hit two boundaries and stimulated Chennai to put up a challenging total on the scoreboard on a slightly sluggish surface. He later followed it up with a terrific bowling performance, plucking two dismissals for 18 runs in his four over spell.

Jadeja dismissed Dasun Shanaka and then cleaned up David Miller with a peach of a delivery to cut short the Gujarat chase. Accordingly, he was awarded the Upstox Most Valuable Asset of the match award in the post-match presentation ceremony. However, what unfolded later on perhaps caught the eye of the CSK faithful.