Ravindra Jadeja reveals what he was thinking in the last two balls of the IPL final

The CSK all-rounder secured a photo finish for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an incredible finish in the grand finale against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Tuesday to win Chennai their fifth IPL title.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 15 runs in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans. Ten of those runs came in the last two balls. While addressing the media in post-match interviews, Jadeja revealed that he was just looking to swing hard, as much as he can.

"I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls", he said.

Talking about the last ball finish, Jadega expressed his joy and dedicated the win to one and only skipper MS Dhoni. "Feels amazing, winning my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I'm from Gujarat, and it's a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night, I'd like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I'd like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni", he added.

Needing 13 off the last over, Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohit Sharma had kept CSK down to only three runs of the first four deliveries of the over. CSK needed 10 off the last two balls and Jadeja unleashed an incredible hit over the boundary line down the ground to bring the equation down to four runs of the last ball. Mohit missed his line just by a tad bit and managed to guide the ball past the fine leg fielder for a boundary as he sprinted towards the boundary line where MS Dhoni lifted him and embraced him emotionally!

Jadeja has had a stellar season for CSK, especially with the ball, as he notched 20 wickets in 16 matches. The left-arm spinners amassed breakthroughs at regular intervals in the middle-overs and displayed his guile and class yet again by dismissing Shubman Gill with a peach of a delivery in the summit clash as well.

However, Jadeja’s moment of magic came when he walked out to bat in place of Dhoni in the penultimate over. Dhoni was dismissed for a duck but Jadeja literally took over the mantle on his own shoulders and demonstrated some tremendous nerves by displaying ice on his nerves and winning this one in front of his home crowd in Gujarat.