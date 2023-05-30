Ravindra Jadeja reveals what he was thinking in the last two balls of the IPL final

The CSK all-rounder secured a photo finish for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an incredible finish in the grand finale against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Tuesday to win Chennai their fifth IPL title.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 15 runs in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans. Ten of those runs came in the last two balls. While addressing the media in post-match interviews, Jadeja revealed that he was just looking to swing hard, as much as he can.

"I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls", he said.