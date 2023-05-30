English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeRavindra Jadeja reveals what he was thinking in the last two balls of the IPL final News

    Ravindra Jadeja reveals what he was thinking in the last two balls of the IPL final

    Ravindra Jadeja reveals what he was thinking in the last two balls of the IPL final
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Anjali Jha  May 30, 2023 2:25:24 AM IST (Updated)

    The CSK all-rounder secured a photo finish for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an incredible finish in the grand finale against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Tuesday to win Chennai their fifth IPL title. 

    Ravindra Jadeja scored 15 runs in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans. Ten of those runs came in the last two balls. While addressing the media in post-match interviews, Jadeja revealed that he was just looking to swing hard, as much as he can.

    "I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls", he said.
    The CSK all-rounder secured a photo finish for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an incredible finish in the grand finale against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Tuesday to win Chennai their fifth IPL title.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X