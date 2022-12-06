His athletic fielding and impressive showing with the bat have made Jadeja a favourite among the fans.

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his 34th birthday this December 6. The moustachioed all-rounder, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is one of the best players to emerge from India in recent years. His athletic fielding and impressive showing with the bat have made Jadeja a favourite among the fans. On his birthday, here are some of his noteworthy records and achievements.

-Jadeja has shown his prowess with a bat and ball. The man has scored over 1,000 runs and taken over 100 wickets in Test matches. He has also scored a hundred runs and taken five wickets in a single innings. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and took 9 wickets, the first to do so, against Sri Lanka in the 2022 Test series.

2– “Sir Jadeja”, as he is often called by fans, also became one of the fastest bowlers to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket, needing just 44 matches to achieve the feat.

3– Jadeja has constantly shown that he is a true all-rounder. He was the fifth-fastest player to score 2,000 runs and get 200 wickets in Tests.

4– The left-handed batter was also the first Indian player to score three triple-centuries in first-class cricket. The last two came in the 2012 Ranji Trophy against Gujarat and Railways, while his first was against Odisha in the 2011 Ranji Trophy.

5– In terms of ODI matches, Jadeja has taken 100 wickets, 50 catches and made 1,000 runs in the format, once again showing that he’s dangerous in any position.

6– Playing in a total of 295 matches, Jadeja has made over 5427 runs across T20I, ODI and Test cricket. His highest score was 175 not out which came against Sri Lanka.

7– Jadeja has also bowled a total of 4099.5 overs with a haul of 482 wickets across the three formats.

8– In 2013, Jadeja was ranked as the No. 1 bowler in the ODI format, the first Indian to achieve the feat since Anil Kumble in 1996. In 2021, he was ranked at the top of the ICC Top 10 Test all-rounders standings.