Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has demanded greater consistency from umpires with regards to taking certain decisions as he addressed the issue of the ball being changed because of dew solely on their discretion in the match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Wednesday.

“I am quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It has never happened before and I'm quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year's IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed to be honest,” Ashwin, who took two wickets for 25 runs in his spell, said in the aftermath of his team’s victory.

“I mean, (it) left me flummoxed in a good or a bad way. It's because I think what you need is a little bit of balance,” the veteran off spinner added.

Ashwin mentioned that the ball was changed on the umpire’s accord as he called for such a decision to take place every time dew settles in the games.

“So I just hope every time there is dew they can change it every single time going forward in this IPL that sort of, you can do whatever you want, but you just need to be in a standard going forward,” the 36-year-old quipped.

Ashwin delivered a match-winning spell against CSK and he explained that he is really content with the space he finds himself to be in with his bowling as of now. He mentioned that he is looking to deceive the batsmen a lot more in flight this season and that both his stock delivery and the arm ball are coming out really well from his hands at the moment.

The ex-CSK star broke the back of Chennai’s batting by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube as he applied the brakes on the run chase in the middle-overs.