CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsRavichandran Ashwin reveals secret behind Pakistan's rise in world cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals secret behind Pakistan's rise in world cricket

The 36-year-old credited the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for creating a pipeline of promising young prospects who have added significant strength to the national team setup. Ashwin also mentioned that the recent Big Bash League (BBL) drafts comprised nearly 60-70 Pakistani players and that is a testament to the level of cricketing talent brewing in the country. 

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 1, 2023 11:42:39 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Ravichandran Ashwin reveals secret behind Pakistan's rise in world cricket
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Pakistan is the team to beat in the Asia Cup as the consistent outings of their premier batting duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan make them a promising prospect to win the tournament.

Terming both Pakistan and India as a favourite for the Asian title, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, "If Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan consistently dish out performances with the bat, Pakistan will be one hell of a team heading into this Asia Cup and the World Cup. It will take some beating since Pakistan is an extraordinary team."
Also Read:
After pummelling Nepal, Pakistan captain Babar Azam says the team is ready to take on India
Pakistan crushed Nepal in their tournament opener against Nepal in Multan by 238 runs on Wednesday. They will next face India in Pallekele on September 2. The Men in Blue have won the last three meetings against Pakistan in ODIs. Ashwin feels the depth in Pakistan's squad makes them serious contenders for the Asia Cup and subsequent World Cup.
"It is all down to their (Pakistan's) squad depth. Pakistan has invariably developed exceptional cricketers. Thanks to their tape-ball cricket, they have always produced an incredible series of pacers. Also, their batting has been superior during the late 90s and 2000s. But, the exposure they have got to various (T20) leagues has been the primary reason for their re-emergence in the previous five or six years," Ashwin remarked.
Further, the 36-year-old credited the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for creating a pipeline of promising young prospects who have added significant strength to the national team setup. Ashwin also mentioned that the recent Big Bash League (BBL) drafts comprised nearly 60-70 Pakistani players and that is a testament to the level of cricketing talent brewing in the country.
(With PTI inputs)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Asia CupRavichandran Ashwin

Recommended Articles

View All
IPL, Olympics, football and other sporting events to be LIVE streamed on Sports18 and JioCinema

IPL, Olympics, football and other sporting events to be LIVE streamed on Sports18 and JioCinema

Sept 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Jude Bellingham crowned LALIGA EA SPORTS Best Player of the Month for August

Jude Bellingham crowned LALIGA EA SPORTS Best Player of the Month for August

Sept 1, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Highlights: Sri Lanka seals the chase to bag a comfortable win in Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Highlights: Sri Lanka seals the chase to bag a comfortable win in Asia Cup 2023

Aug 31, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X