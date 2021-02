Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has become the second-fastest to take 400 wickets in international test cricket. The Indian cricketer is only behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan who achieved the target in his 72 test match compared to Ashwin’s 77.

Ashwin achieved this unique feat when he trapped England’s Jofra Archer in front of the wicket during the ongoing test match between India and England. The visitors, who conceded a first-innings lead of 33 runs are have scored 80 for nine wickets.

The achievement also makes the Tamil Nadu spinner the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in test cricket. Only Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh are ahead of him.