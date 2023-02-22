India's Ashwin climbs to second, Jadeja breaks into top-10 in ICC Test bowler rankings

Jadeja's rise to ninth position is particularly noteworthy, as it's the first time he's broken into the top-10 since September 2019. He achieved this feat after his impressive 10-wicket match haul in the second Test against Australia in New Delhi.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have made significant gains in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, according to the list issued on Wednesday. Ashwin has risen one spot to second place, while Jadeja has jumped seven rungs to be among the top-10 bowlers.

Jadeja's rise to ninth position is particularly noteworthy, as it's the first time he's broken into the top-10 since September 2019. He achieved this feat after his impressive 10-wicket match haul in the second Test against Australia in New Delhi.

Injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the other Indian bowler in the top-10, occupying the fifth spot.

James Anderson, the veteran England seamer, leads the list of top Test bowlers, but Australia captain Pat Cummins has dropped two places to third. India's Axar Patel, who played a crucial role in India's recent series win against England, has pushed himself into the top five all-rounders' list, which is headed by Jadeja and Ashwin.

In the Test batsmen's list, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne continues to top the rankings, followed by Steve Smith and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. India's Rishabh Pant, who is currently out of action due to a car accident, is static at sixth, while skipper Rohit Sharma remains in seventh position.

Apart from the Indian players, England batters Ollie Pope (up six places to 23rd), Harry Brook (up 12 places to 31st), and Ben Duckett (up 13 places to 38th) have achieved career-best rankings.