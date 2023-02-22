English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIndia's Ashwin climbs to second, Jadeja breaks into top 10 in ICC Test bowler rankings

India's Ashwin climbs to second, Jadeja breaks into top-10 in ICC Test bowler rankings

India's Ashwin climbs to second, Jadeja breaks into top-10 in ICC Test bowler rankings
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Feb 22, 2023 4:13:17 PM IST (Published)

Jadeja's rise to ninth position is particularly noteworthy, as it's the first time he's broken into the top-10 since September 2019. He achieved this feat after his impressive 10-wicket match haul in the second Test against Australia in New Delhi.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have made significant gains in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, according to the list issued on Wednesday. Ashwin has risen one spot to second place, while Jadeja has jumped seven rungs to be among the top-10 bowlers.

Recommended Articles

View All
Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns

Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Drug Diplomacy—Here's why India needs a stricter pharma regulation

Drug Diplomacy—Here's why India needs a stricter pharma regulation

Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India increases broadband minimum speed 400% to 2 Mbps — What does this mean

India increases broadband minimum speed 400% to 2 Mbps — What does this mean

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World Bank's outgoing president says land reform and credit availability can be headwinds for India

World Bank's outgoing president says land reform and credit availability can be headwinds for India

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Jadeja's rise to ninth position is particularly noteworthy, as it's the first time he's broken into the top-10 since September 2019. He achieved this feat after his impressive 10-wicket match haul in the second Test against Australia in New Delhi.
Injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the other Indian bowler in the top-10, occupying the fifth spot.
Also read: India vs Australia women's T20 World Cup semi-final: Where to watch live stream
James Anderson, the veteran England seamer, leads the list of top Test bowlers, but Australia captain Pat Cummins has dropped two places to third. India's Axar Patel, who played a crucial role in India's recent series win against England, has pushed himself into the top five all-rounders' list, which is headed by Jadeja and Ashwin.
In the Test batsmen's list, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne continues to top the rankings, followed by Steve Smith and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. India's Rishabh Pant, who is currently out of action due to a car accident, is static at sixth, while skipper Rohit Sharma remains in seventh position.
Apart from the Indian players, England batters Ollie Pope (up six places to 23rd), Harry Brook (up 12 places to 31st), and Ben Duckett (up 13 places to 38th) have achieved career-best rankings.
New Zealand's Tom Blundell and Devon Conway have also made significant gains, with Blundell moving up four places to 11th after his first innings knock of 138, and Conway moving up five places to 17th after scoring 77.
Also read: Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate to stream IPL for free after paying $2.7 billion
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

International Cricket Council (ICC)Ravichandran AshwinRavindra Jadeja

Next Article

India vs Australia women's T20 World Cup semi-final: Where to watch live stream

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X