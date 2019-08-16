Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Sports

Ravi Shastri retained as India cricket team head coach until November 2021

Updated : August 16, 2019 06:43 PM IST

Shastri's performance with the Indian team saw the former all-rounder being given his third term at the helm.
The three members marked each candidate separately. While Shastri got the job, Mike Hesson came second and Tom Moody finished third.
Ravi Shastri retained as India cricket team head coach until November 2021
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Grounded Jet Airways Q1 results delayed amid 'complexities of issues'

Grounded Jet Airways Q1 results delayed amid 'complexities of issues'

Markets this week: Indiabulls Housing, RIL top gainers, Eicher Motors top loser

Markets this week: Indiabulls Housing, RIL top gainers, Eicher Motors top loser

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat on Friday, down 0.6% for the week; banks gain, IT stocks drag

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat on Friday, down 0.6% for the week; banks gain, IT stocks drag

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV