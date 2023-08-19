Ravi Shastri and R Ashwin back Virat Kohli to bat at No. 4 in ODI World Cup

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and seasoned bowler Ravichandran Ashwin have backed Virat Kohli to bat at No. 4 in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 later this year, if push comes to shove. Shastri was against picking the injured duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer for the World Cup, despite the two of them nearing recovery soon.

The 1983 World Cup-winning all-rounder argued that players need to get games under the belt after coming on the back of lengthy layoffs like these. He insisted that Ishan Kishan must open the batting with the duo of Shubman Gill and Kohli playing at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots respectively. Shastri said that nobody owns any position in the side and that the team comes above everything. He said he had flirted with the idea of playing Kohli at No. 4 even during the World Cup in 2019 in order to break the loaded top-order.

Also Read:

“Virat Kohli batted at No. 4 in that World Cup (2011). Ravi bhai has mentioned that, if necessary, Virat Kohli should bat at No. 4,” Ashwin said, responding to Shastri’s suggestion.

He added, “I think he mentioned that so that we can accommodate a left-hander. The only way that happens is if KL Rahul doesn’t get fit, and when they need a keeper, they can open with Ishan Kishan. That’s the only possibility because Shreyas Iyer is one of the go-to players for Team India in ODIs as a batter.”

Kohli has played 39 innings at the No. 4 spot, as compared to 210 times at his favoured No. 3 position. He averages 55.22 at No. 4 and 60.21 at one-down. Still, Kohli has eight half-centuries and seven centuries at the two-down slot. India’s possibility of taking that call depends on the injury statuses of Rahul, Iyer, and the form of Suryakumar Yadav.