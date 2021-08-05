Ravi Dahiya wins silver in 53 kg freestyle wrestling finals for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020; ROC's Zavur Uguev bags gold

Ravi Dahiya won India its second Silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 57 kilograms freestyle wrestling on Thursday. Dahiya faced the Russian Olympic Committee's Zavur Uguev in the finals and despite a valiant effort found the challenge tough to overcome in his debut Olympics.

Dahiya's second-place finish is the second time an Indian wrestler has won Silver in any form of wrestling after Sushil Kumar's medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Earlier, weightlifter Chanu Saikhom Mirabai had won India its first medal — a silver in the 49 kg category.

Earlier, the young Indian wrestler entered finals in the 57kg freestyle wrestling sensationally defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals, pinning him in the last few minutes.

The fourth-seeded Dahiya trailed 2-9 after Sanayev effected a few 'fitley' (leg lace) but as the clocked ticked away, Dahiya regrouped and got hold of his rival with a double leg attack that resulted in a 'victory by fall'.

Dahiya endured a painful bite on his biceps from opponent Nurislam Sanayev during the Tokyo Olympics semifinal.

After Ravi Dahiya scripted one of the greatest comebacks on the mat, the pictures revealed the deep bite mark on his right bicep.

"It was paining when Ravi returned from the mat but he was given an ice-pack and he is fine. The pain has subsided. He is fit for final, no problem at all," PTI quoted a member of the Indian wrestling team's support staff as saying.

Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag also tweeted about the biting incident.

How unfair is this , couldn’t hit our #RaviDahiya ‘s spirit, so bit his hand. Disgraceful Kazakh looser Nurislam Sanayev.Ghazab Ravi , bahut seena chaunda kiya aapne #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/KAVn1Akj7F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021

Ravi won by fall after trailing 2-9.

Dahiya is only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the title clash at the Olympic Games, when he sensationally turned around the 57kg semifinal bout by pinning Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev but Deepak Punia was left to fight for a bronze medal after he lost his semifinal, here on Wednesday.

Before Dahiya, a son of a farmer from Haryana, Sushil Kumar was the only Indian to make the gold medal bout at the 2012 Olympics in London where he had settled for a silver.

Overall, so far India has won five medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including a Bronze for the men's hockey team on Thursday after 41 years . The Indian team defeated Germany 5-4, ending the medal drought after more than four decades.

Indian women's hockey team is also set to play for the bronze medal against Great Britain on Friday morning, 7 am IST, waiting on the verge of making history.