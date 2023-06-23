Ravi Ashwin suggests India can win ICC trophies by learning from MS Dhoni's captaincy mantra

Taking a leaf out of Dhoni's captaincy mantra, Ashwin said, “It’s understandable that there’s a furore in India that we haven’t won an ICC Trophy in 10+ years. I empathise with fans. But the reactive social media message asking this player to be dropped, that player to be dropped, this player to be included. See, the quality of a player won’t change overnight.”

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has seemingly taken a jibe at the team management whilst addressing India's decade-long drought of winning ICC trophies. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin mentioned that a sense of security is essential for players to excel and help the team in their pursuits of emerging victorious in big tournaments.

The Indian think-tank had dropped Ashwin from the playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval earlier this month. They instead opted to go in with the duo of Shardul Thakur and even Umesh Yadav ahead of the ICC World No. 1 ranked bowler. The move backfired with Australia putting up 474 on the board in the first innings and clinching the summit clash by 209 runs.

Ashwin was an integral part of the Indian squad that lifted the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup at home in 2011. He was central to the side’s success in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England as well. The team won both trophies under MS Dhoni’s leadership, who had brought Ashwin into the limelight whilst captaining him for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Taking a leaf out of Dhoni's captaincy mantra, Ashwin said, “It’s understandable that there’s a furore in India that we haven’t won an ICC Trophy in 10+ years. I empathise with fans. But the reactive social media message asking this player to be dropped, that player to be dropped, this player to be included. See, the quality of a player won’t change overnight.”

“A lot of us talk about MSD’s leadership. So, what does MS (Dhoni) do? He kept it very simple. Under the MS regime I played, he will pick a squad of 15. The same squad of 15, and 11 will play throughout the year. That security is very important for a player,” he added.

Ashwin, a veteran of 92 Test matches, has picked up 474 wickets for India in red ball cricket. He is likely to be a part of the squad for the tour of the Caribbean, with the first game starting in Dominica from July 12 onwards.