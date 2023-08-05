Rasmus Hojlund joins Manchester United as striker completes transfer from Atalanta

Hojlund started his youth career in Copenhagen in his native country before switching to Sturm Graz in Austria. The 20-year-old then moved to Atalanta ahead of the 2022-23 season and scored nine goals in 32 appearances in the Italian top-tier.

Manchester United have signed Rasmus Hojlund on a five-year-long contract with an option to extend for another year, subject to international clearance. The 20-year-old has 27 goals in 87 senior appearances at the club level and netted 10 times for Atalanta in 2022/23.

“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player. I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players,” Hojlund said upon joining the club.

He further mentioned that he realised that the environment at Old Trafford will be perfect for his development after he had spoken to the manager Erik Ten Hag. Hojlund further assured that he is confident of achieving great things for the club under Ten Hag’s tutelage.

Earlier this year, he notched a hat-trick in Denmark’s 3-1 win over Finland in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. He has netted six times in an equal number of appearances on the international stage.

Hojlund is widely perceived to be a strong forward who can don the role of an out-and-out No. 9 to perfection. He will most probably be leading the attack for United whilst being flanked by the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony on either side.