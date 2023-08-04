Rashid, Rabada, Livingstone and other top stars retained by MI Cape Town ahead of the SA20 auction

Last season’s wildcard pick Jofra Archer and speedster Olly Stone continue with MI Cape Town for the second season.
MI Cape Town announced the player retentions ahead of the upcoming auctions of SA20.
The South African core is retained with Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton - who picked up multiple honours at 2023 CSA awards as ‘Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season’ and ‘Domestic Players’ Player of the Season’, Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Duan Jansen and Beuran Hendricks.
Last season’s wildcard pick Jofra Archer and speedster Olly Stone continue with MI Cape Town for the second season.
The players join the pre-signings that included Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Tom Banton.
Ziyaad Abrahams, Wesley Marshall, Odean Smith and Waqar Salamkheil have been released along with Tim David and Henry Brooks who were signed as in-season replacement players.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time
Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram
Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence
Aug 3, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Three in five employees get salary hikes yet majority want to switch jobs, finds survey
Aug 3, 2023 IST3 Min Read