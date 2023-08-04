Rashid, Rabada, Livingstone and other top stars retained by MI Cape Town ahead of the SA20 auction

homesports NewsRashid, Rabada, Livingstone and other top stars retained by MI Cape Town ahead of the SA20 auction

Aug 4, 2023

Last season’s wildcard pick Jofra Archer and speedster Olly Stone continue with MI Cape Town for the second season.

MI Cape Town announced the player retentions ahead of the upcoming auctions of SA20.

The South African core is retained with Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton - who picked up multiple honours at 2023 CSA awards as ‘Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season’ and ‘Domestic Players’ Player of the Season’, Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Duan Jansen and Beuran Hendricks.

The players join the pre-signings that included Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Tom Banton.

Ziyaad Abrahams, Wesley Marshall, Odean Smith and Waqar Salamkheil have been released along with Tim David and Henry Brooks who were signed as in-season replacement players.

The Mumbai Indians franchise added another feather to their cap with MI New York winning the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) title by defeating the Seattle Orcas in the final in Texas last Sunday. Skipper Nicholas Pooran starred with a spectacular knock of 137 runs off 55 deliveries as the team chased down 184 with ease in merely 16 overs to clinch the championship.
 

