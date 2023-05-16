Rario partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore to roll out exclusive digital player collectibles

Rario already hosts multiple IPL teams in its roster, namely: Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). The platform allows fans to collect and trade digital cards and it has partnered with numerous cricket boards such as Cricket Australia (CA), New Zealand Cricket (NZC), and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) along with other leagues such as the Big Bash League, the Women’s Big Bas League, Lanka Premier League and the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Officially licensed digital player cards platform Rario has partnered with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to bring out exclusive and blockchain-enabled collectibles featuring RCB players. The cards will roll out opportunities for fans to get access to stadium tours, signed merchandise, meetings with their favourite players amongst other perks.

“We are delighted to partner with Rario. Cricket fandom is set to evolve and expand. Our partnership will give fans a sense of ownership and a deeper sense of connection with their favourite team, RCB. This represents the next step in the sports engagement landscape, and we are proud to set our step in the right direction as a progressive franchise.” RCB Head and Vice President Rajesh Menon said in the official statement.

Also Read: