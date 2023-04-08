RR vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals tumble as Warner fails to get a move on, 118/6 after 16 overs

Live Score | RR vs DC Latest Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live: The David Warner-led side is in a desperate search for a turnaround after suffering crushing defeats in their first two games of the season. The Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back from a narrow defeat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at this very same venue on Wednesday to secure two points and get back to winning ways.
Live Updates
18.5: Kuldeep drills this one down the ground for a single.
Apr 8, 2023 7:13 PM
18.4: Kuldeep tries to reverse sweep Chahal but makes no connection with the tossed up delivery.
Apr 8, 2023 7:13 PM
18.3: Kuldeep tries to guide Chahal down the fine leg but it's only a dot ball.
Apr 8, 2023 7:12 PM
18.2: Abhishek Porel (7 off 9) c Hetmyer b Chahal - Porel connects this but cannot hit it far enough and Hetmyer takes a comfortable catch in the deep.
Apr 8, 2023 7:11 PM
18.1: Warner pulls Chahal towards deep square leg for a single.
Apr 8, 2023 7:10 PM
17.6: An impressive shot from Porel here who lifts Holder over covers for an exemplary four. DC 137/6 after 18 overs.
Apr 8, 2023 7:09 PM
17.5: Warner does a repeat of the same delivery but manages to get a single this time.
Apr 8, 2023 7:09 PM
17.4: Warner comes down the track to hti Holder through covers but finds a fielder inside the 30-yard circle.
Apr 8, 2023 7:08 PM
17.3: Porel takes a single off Holder's yorker. This has been a thoroughly disappointing chase from Delhi.
Apr 8, 2023 7:08 PM
17.2: Holder goes around the wicket and pitches it straight into Warner on the full length. They run a single.
Apr 8, 2023 7:07 PM
17.1: Holder bowls it slow and on leg to Porel. The ball deflects after hitting his pads and the duo run a single.
Apr 8, 2023 7:06 PM
16.6: An eventful over that saw Warner getting dismissed and then coming back because of a no ball from Murugan culminates with the Capitals needing 71 off the last 18 deliveries.
Apr 8, 2023 7:05 PM
16.4: Warner runs a quick double yet again by stepping towards off and playing this one towards square leg.
Apr 8, 2023 7:00 PM
16.3: Warner hits Murugan's delivery towards deep mid-wicket for a double.
Apr 8, 2023 6:59 PM
16.2: Porel plays Murugan's delivery towards deep point for a single.