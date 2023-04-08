English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsRR vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first; Shaw, Sarfaraz benched, Royals drop Padikkal

RR vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first; Shaw, Sarfaraz benched, Royals drop Padikkal

RR vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first; Shaw, Sarfaraz benched, Royals drop Padikkal
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM   Apr 8, 2023 3:33 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Live Score | RR vs DC Latest Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live: The David Warner-led side is in a desperate search for a turnaround after suffering crushing defeats in their first two games of the season. The Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back from a narrow defeat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at this very same venue on Wednesday to secure two points and get back to winning ways.

Live Updates

0.5: Too full from Khaleel and Jaiswal just smacks it down the ground for YET ANOTHER boundary! This boy's on fire!

Apr 8, 2023 3:33 PM

0.4: Fuller and into Jaiswal who tries another expansive drive but cannot get it past the cover fielder. Dot delivery. 

Apr 8, 2023 3:33 PM

0.3: Fuller from Khaleel and Jaiswal pierces the cap on the off-side to bring up a remarkable third consecutive boundary.

Apr 8, 2023 3:32 PM

0.2: Similar delivery from Khaleel and Jaiswal cuts this one behind backward point for a four as Mukesh Kumar misfields at the boundary. 

Apr 8, 2023 3:31 PM

0.1: Jaiswal starts off brilliantly as he pulls a short delivery between square leg and mid-wicket for a boundary. 

Apr 8, 2023 3:31 PM

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to open the batting for th Royals. Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the first over for Delhi. 

Apr 8, 2023 3:30 PM

3:15 - Delhi have made some big calls here by dropping their under-performing star Prithvi Shaw along with Sarfaraz Khan for Manish Pandey and Lalit Yadav. Rajasthan have followed suit by benching Devdutt Padikkal as they have gone in with an additional seamer in Sandeep Singh. Not the best of days for young Indian batsmen, we must say!

Apr 8, 2023 3:16 PM

3:10 - Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. 

Delhi Capitals: 

David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

 

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Apr 8, 2023 3:11 PM

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are in desperate search for a victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Guwahati on Saturday after losing the first two games of the season. The RR, on the other hand, will hope to return back to winning ways after suffering a narrow defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in this very same venue on Wednesday.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati in the 11th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Delhi come into this game in desperate need of a victory after having lost both their opening encounters so far. RR, on the other hand, kicked off their campaign on a bright note by beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs last Sunday but they fell short by five runs in a thrilling chase against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday.

For Delhi, their batting has been a major cause of concern with the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh yet to come to the fore. Skipper David Warner has struggled to score at a good rate and Sarfaraz Khan hasn’t really managed to translate his incredible form in the domestic circuit into the IPL. DC need a collective batting effort to overcome their struggles in the upcoming match and they will be hoping that the placid batting track in Guwahati provides them the ideal opportunity to do so.

RR, on the other hand, have been doing most things right so far. They suffered a mini-collapse in the chase against Punjab but managed to strike back well courtesy a blinder by Dhruv Jurel and a late flourish from Shimron Hetmyer.

The RR management should arguably refrain from tinkering or experimenting too much with the line-up, considering that they are in a good run of form already. In the last game, they promoted Ravichandran Ashwin to open the batting and that pushed Devdutt Padikkal, who is a specialist opener, to bat at number five. The Royals have firepower running all the way down their line-up and it could hold them in good stead if they are able to optimise the strengths of their key players properly.

Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, KM Asif.

Impact Player: Dhruv Jurel

Key Player To Watch

Mitchell Marsh (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi will want Mitchell Marsh to get going and play the long innings at number three, especially considering they do not have Rishabh Pant following him at four now. Marsh has aggregated only four runs in the two matches until now but he bowled 3.1 overs for 24 runs and picked a wicket against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

RR will be unleashing their spin duo against the Australian all-rounder in the middle-overs and Marsh will have to bide his time and overcome their challenge if he wishes to post a good total and recede Delhi’s batting woes in this game.

Devdutt Padikkal (Rajasthan Royals)

Devdutt Padikkal’s case been very curious ever since he joined the Royals for Rs 7.75 crore last year. His struggles outside of the powerplay were very evident even during his days with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when he opened the batting. However, RR still insisted on playing the southpaw at number four.

He averaged 22.12 at a strike rate of 122.88 with a solitary half-century last year. This season, he has struck runs at a rate of 74.19 and these performances have come under the scanner particularly because of the fiery form that the RR top-three are in presently. Padikkal needs a good performance to boost his confidence and also to play down calls to drop him from the XI.

Pitch Report

Six T20Is have been played on this ground and the average first innings batting score is 149. A good contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards for the upcoming game.

Where to Watch?

The match will start at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday and it will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Online viewers can tune into the action via the Jio Cinema app.

Apr 8, 2023 3:03 PM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X