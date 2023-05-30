English
    Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal wins the Emerging Player of the Season award
    During the season the left-handed batter hit five fifties (including the fastest-ever in the history of the league) and one hundred.

    Rajasthan Royal's young opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Emerging Player of the Season Award for IPL 2023.

    Jaiswal had a stellar IPL 2023 that saw him accumulate 625 runs in 14 innings. The 625 runs that Jaiswal accumulated throughout the season helped him finish fifth on the list of the leading run scores of the season behind Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway and Virat Kohli.  The 21-year-old scored those runs at a strike rate of 163.61 and averaged 48.08.
