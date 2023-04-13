The slow over rate has become a recurring issue this season, as a lot of games have stretched past the four-hour mark

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday.

RR bowler Sandeep Sharma snatched the game out of CSK's den in the last over despite MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's firework shots.

"RR has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday," the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was the team's first offense of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," an IPL statement said.

Chennai lost the match with just 5 runs to spare, while they needed 21 runs in the last 1 over. CSK started poorly, losing their start opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for eight runs. Devon Conway with 50 off 38 balls and Ajinkya Rahane's 31 tried to give some foundation but later on, the middle order collapsed in quick succession. Chennai lost another three wickets in the space of 20 deliveries and crashed to 113-6.

Adam Zampa (1-43) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2-27) disrupted Chennai's gameplan and put the pressure on last five overs. Dhoni and Jadeja when they came together CSK needed 60 runs off the last five overs, and they managed all but 56 of them.