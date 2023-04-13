Breaking News
Infosys Q4 Results: FY24 revenue growth guidance below street expectations
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsRajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate against CSK

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 13, 2023 3:54:54 PM IST (Published)

The slow over rate has become a recurring issue this season, as a lot of games have stretched past the four-hour mark

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

RR bowler Sandeep Sharma snatched the game out of CSK's den in the last over despite MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's firework shots.

The slow over rate has become a recurring issue this season, as a lot of games have stretched past the four-hour mark.
"RR has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday," the IPL said in a statement.
"As it was the team's first offense of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," an IPL statement said.
Also read:  IPL 2023 Points Table updated after CSK vs RR match: CSK lose thriller against RR despite MS Dhoni's fireworks
Chennai lost the match with just 5 runs to spare, while they needed 21 runs in the last 1 over. CSK started poorly, losing their start opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for eight runs. Devon Conway with 50 off 38 balls and Ajinkya Rahane's 31 tried to give some foundation but later on, the middle order collapsed in quick succession. Chennai lost another three wickets in the space of 20 deliveries and crashed to 113-6.
Adam Zampa (1-43) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2-27) disrupted Chennai's gameplan and put the pressure on last five overs. Dhoni and Jadeja when they came together CSK needed 60 runs off the last five overs, and they managed all but 56 of them.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketcskIPLSanju Samson

Previous Article

PBKS v GT preview: Can both teams spark a turnaround after crushing losses in the previous game?

Next Article

IPL 2023: 2.2 crore viewers watch CSK vs RR match on JioCinema; find out which games attracted most viewership

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X