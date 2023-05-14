On Sunday, chasing 172 to win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) were bowled-out on a paltry score of 59. With that RR recorded the third-lowest total recorded in the history of the Indian Premier League. Here are the ten lowest totals recorded in the IPL. Interestingly, multiple RCB vs RR clashes from over the years feature in this unique list!

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took a giant step towards their playoffs qualification aspirations by beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 112 runs at the Sawai Mansingh International Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

RCB put up 171 on the board courtesy half-centuries by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell but RR’s batting left a lot to be desired as they conceded away dismissals aplenty in regular intervals, which resulted in their innings concluding in the 11th over itself. On that backdrop, the following are the 10 lowest totals recorded in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

1: Royal Challengers Bangalore – 49 vs KKR, 2017

In 2017, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowled out RCB for 49 in what till date remains the lowest innings total in IPL history. Chasing 132, the RCB batting was undone in seaming conditions by KKR’s pace unit comprising Nathan Coulter Nile, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme. Kedar Jadhav had top-scored for RCB with nine runs!

2: Rajasthan Royals – 58 vs RCB, 2009

Sunday’s debacle is not the first time that the IPL 2008 champions got bundled out for a measly total against RCB. In 2009, they were all out for 58 whilst chasing 134 at Cape Town in South Africa. Anil Kumble had taken a five-wicket haul and he was well supported by the likes of Praveen Kumar and Jesse Ryder who returned with a couple of scalps each.

3: Rajasthan Royals – 59 vs RCB, 2023

RR’s qualification prospects for the playoffs were dealt with a massive blow as they were bowled out for 59 against RCB on Sunday. The Royals can only get to 14 points even if they win the next game, which might eventually be insufficient to take them through to the top four.

4: Delhi Capitals – 60/4 vs RR, 2018

Delhi Capitals (DC) were held to 60/4 as Rajasthan Royals won against them by 10 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method in Jaipur back in 2018. Rain had interrupted play but DC were unable to get over the finishing line despite promoting power hitters like Rishabh Pant and Chris Morris higher up the batting order.

5: Royal Challengers Bangalore – 62/7 vs RR, 2019

The number of RR vs RCB matches featuring in this list is astounding! Shreyas Gopal had taken a hat-trick in a match curtailed due to rain to restrict RCB to 62/7 in five overs. However, downpour didn’t stop in the second innings either and the match failed to produce any result, resulting in Bangalore getting eliminated from the tournament that season.

6: Delhi Capitals – 66 vs MI, 2017

In 2017, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated DC by a whopping margin of 146 runs as they restricted them to 66 after putting up 212 on the board. Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma had taken three wickets each as DC were dismantled at home by the eventual champions of that season of the league.

7: Kolkata Knight Riders – 67 vs MI, 2008

Those were the times when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) simply struggled to get going anyhow, as KKR were bowled out for 67 at Wankhede whilst batting first. Shaun Pollock had led Mumbai’s charge with three scalps as Dwayne Bravo, Rohan Raje and Dominic Thornely chipped in with a couple of scalps each to round off a memorable win for MI.

8: Delhi Capitals – 67 vs Kings XI Punjab, 2017

KXIP had bowled out DC for 67 in the first innings of one of their encounters in the league in 2017. Sandeep Sharma opened the bowling and took four wickets for Punjab as Axar Patel and Varun Aaron took a couple of wickets each to ensure that the Capitals were done away with for merely 67 runs at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali.

9: Royal Challengers Bangalore – 68 vs SRH, 2022

A brilliant spell led by South African pacer Marco Jansen, who was assisted with helpful seaming conditions at Brabourne, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in bowling out RCB for 68 runs in IPL 2022. Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik were dismissed for ducks in a game that SRH won comfortably by nine wickets.

10: Royal Challengers Bangalore – 70 vs RR, 2014

RCB had suffered another one of their low-scoring losses against RR way back in the seventh edition of the IPL. RR bundled them up for only 70 runs in Abu Dhabi as veteran leg-spinner Pravtin Tambe took four wickets along with a couple for Kane Richardson to inflict a rather embarrassing defeat on a star-studded RCB line-up.