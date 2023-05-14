On Sunday, chasing 172 to win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) were bowled-out on a paltry score of 59. With that RR recorded the third-lowest total recorded in the history of the Indian Premier League. Here are the ten lowest totals recorded in the IPL. Interestingly, multiple RCB vs RR clashes from over the years feature in this unique list!

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took a giant step towards their playoffs qualification aspirations by beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 112 runs at the Sawai Mansingh International Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

RCB put up 171 on the board courtesy half-centuries by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell but RR’s batting left a lot to be desired as they conceded away dismissals aplenty in regular intervals, which resulted in their innings concluding in the 11th over itself. On that backdrop, the following are the 10 lowest totals recorded in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

1: Royal Challengers Bangalore – 49 vs KKR, 2017

In 2017, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowled out RCB for 49 in what till date remains the lowest innings total in IPL history. Chasing 132, the RCB batting was undone in seaming conditions by KKR’s pace unit comprising Nathan Coulter Nile, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme. Kedar Jadhav had top-scored for RCB with nine runs!