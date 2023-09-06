CNBC TV18
Rains likely to stay away during the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup

During this time of the year, which is the end of the southwest monsoon period, the southwestern part of Sri Lanka receives more rainfall. In the last two weeks, we witnessed more rain in the western province. The western province could receive a bit of rain, but after September 9, it would be sunny and cloudy but with very little rain

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 6, 2023 4:23:56 PM IST (Updated)

A senior Sri Lanka Meteorological Department official has given the Asia Cup organisers, battling rain woes, some hope that the business end of the tournament could witness better playing conditions.

Athula Karunanayake, the Sri Lanka Meteorological Department director-general, told PTI TV on Wednesday that as per the prediction, the weather will be more conducive for cricket after September 9.
India will take on Pakistan in the Super Four match on September 10 at Colombo, while Rohit Sharma's side will clash with Sri Lanka at the same venue on September 12 and then against Bangladesh on September 15. The final is slated for September 17.
"During this time of the year, which is the end of the southwest monsoon period, the southwestern part of Sri Lanka receives more rainfall. In the last two weeks, we witnessed more rain in the western province. The western province could receive a bit of rain, but after September 9, it would be sunny and cloudy but with very little rain.
"In the coming week, the western province could get a few showers but by September 17, the day the Asia Cup final will be played, rains are expected to subside," said Karunanayake.
The Asia Cup match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at Pallekele on September 2 was abandoned with Pakistan, after dismissing Rohit Sharma's team for 266, unable to bat due to incessant rain.
First Published: Sept 6, 2023 4:20 PM IST
Asia Cup 2023Cricket

