Rain spoils English hopes on day five as Australia retains Ashes

Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth test at Old Trafford was washed out due to rain with no play possible on day five, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series with one match to play.

England needed to take five more wickets in Manchester on the final day of a thrilling fourth test to level the series at 2-2 and ensure the final test at the Oval in London next week was a decider, but the wet weather broke home hearts.

The result meant England cannot win the series and therefore Australia, as holders, would retain the Ashes. The start of play was delayed on the fourth day of the fourth test due to rain.

Australia were 113-4 in their second innings at the close of play on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs after the hosts posted a colossal total of 592.

England’s prospects of leveling the Ashes series were just about alive after Joe Root claimed the only wicket of a rain-ruined fourth day. Just 30 overs were possible during a gloomy afternoon, with the morning and evening sessions wiped out by the weather, as Australia finished 61 runs behind on 214-5 in its second innings. With the forecast dreadful again for the fifth and final day, England badly needed to make inroads but hit a brick wall as Marnus Labuschagne converted his overnight 44 into a vital 111.

Labuschagne has had a lean series by his own high standards but stepped up for his side to nudge them closer to the draw that would guarantee the urn joins them on the flight back to Australia. “It's hard to judge where I feel with it,” Labuschagne said.

“It's always very special getting a test hundred. It doesn't happen too often but I'm disappointed I couldn't get us to tea. We were so close to having a tremendous day. We only needed 60 more to be within England's first innings total. For us, this is about saving this test match and retaining the Ashes.”

