The Indian Railways has suspended murder accused wrestler Sushil Kumar from service, following his arrest in the death of a fellow wrestler. The decision was taken after the two-time Olympic medallist was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on May 23 for his role in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

"Shri Sushil Kumar JAG/ (Adhoc) IRTS is deemed to have been suspended with effect from the date of detention i.e. 23rd May, 2021 in terms of Rule 5 (2) of (D&A) Rules, 1968 and shall remain under suspension until further orders," the Railways said.

The decision by his employer is another setback to Sushi Kumar who was idolised by thousands of wrestling fans in the country. Kumar was arrested on Sunday morning along with his aide Ajay Kumar, who has been on the run for over 18 days in several states after the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar following the brawl on May 4 at Chhatrasal stadium in Delhi. Dhankar succumbed to injuries later in a hospital.

Kumar, employed with the Indian Railways, is posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhattrasal Stadium, where the brawl allegedly took place on May 4. "We will take action as per extent rules once letter is received from Dehi government," Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Kumar had said earlier.