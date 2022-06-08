Rahul Dravid has a plan for India's batting order till the T20 World Cup

Ahead of the first T20 international against South Africa on Thursday, team India's head coach Rahul Dravid mentioned that the roles given to the players may be different from what they were doing for their respective IPL franchises.

This policy has been seen in recent tournaments as well when Venkatesh Iyer who sometimes opens for Kolkata Knight Riders was asked to take on the finisher's role for Team India.

The former India captain fielded questions from the media and answered a plethora of questions before the five-match T20I series kicks off against South Africa, beginning with the first match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Key players like regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will not be in action against South Africa in the series.

In the absence of Rohit, KL Rahul will lead the team. Despite the absence of stalwarts, the Indian squad for the series will be exciting as it has in it young pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh and comeback stars Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik.

Here are the key takeaways from Rahul Dravid's press conference:

On Rohit Sharma being rested for the series and KL Rahul being the captain

Rahul Dravid: We are constantly in touch with Rohit. Rahul has captained before. It is very clear that Rohit is ur all-format player. It is unrealistic to expect all of them to be available for every single game. We want to ensure that they are fit for the big tournaments. We need to manage them and they are peaking at the big tournament. There are times we have to rest our big players. We will not be able to field our strongest side all the time. But at the same time, it is an exciting opportunity for the younger guys. They get to show what their abilities are. It helps to improve the depth of our squad.

On managing the workload of the players:

Rahul Dravid: It is a balance between managing the workloads of some of the players, especially the ones who have been part of all three formats in the last six months and continue to do that over the next six months. We have rested a few of the players, it is all part of the process. We have not played with everyone available and selected everyone available, that will continue for a little bit and closer to T20 World Cup we will be able to freeze in and get everyone available. It is important to manage through what is a very very busy calendar for the Indian team.

Role of the players in the team and team combination:

Rahul Dravid: Sometimes the role you play for your franchise matches the role of India. Sometimes you play different roles for different teams. In first-class, you bat at different positions or bowl different overs, depending on the requirement of the teams. Same thing here. Some of the roles that they have played with the franchise might be slightly different than we are expecting from them here, based on the team and our combination, the kind of team we have and the established players we have.

On young Indian players captaining the IPL sides

Rahul Dravid: It is great to have a lot of Indian captains doing really well in the IPL. Hardik is one of them. Rahul did a good job at LSG. Sanju was also captaning. Shreyas did at KKR. So it is really good to see a younger batch of captains leading the teams now. It helps players grow. It also helps players grow as persons.

On Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav:

Rahul Dravid on Hardik Pandya: Pleasing to have him back. He is a fantastic cricketer. He has been very successful in white-ball cricket. He has shown good form in the IPL. Very pleasing to have him back and the quality to pick from and chose from. His leadership was impressive right through the IPL. He performed well. The good thing from our perspective is that he is bowling again. What kind of depth that bring to the side. For us, it is about ensuring that we get the best out of him as a cricketer in terms of his batting, his bowling, his contribution. Whether someone leads the team or doesn't lead the team, selectors will take the decision.

On Dinesh Karthik:

He has made a comeback based on the skills that he has shown in a particular phase of the game. He has been a point of difference in whichever team he has played. So I see no different. That is why he has been picked, he has been picked to bat in that kind of position and to see if he can replicate that kind of performance for India as well.

On Umran Malik:

It was exciting. He certainly bowled quick. That was another exciting thing in the IPL to see from the outside a number of Indian guys bowl really fast. As a coach of all three formats, I would love to see that translate into the longer format. Watching Umran in the nets you could see that he has got that pace. He is learning. He is a young boy. He is learning all the time. He is getting better. From our perspective good to have him in the mix and groove.

On Kuldeep Yadav:

It is not easy in international sports to get guarantees. Guarantees are earned with performances over years. Having said that it is nice to have Kuldeep back in the mix. He has performed very well. Last IPL he had an injury. He has performed very well for India. We know there is a quality there. He is a wicket-taker. People find it very difficult to read him. So there are a lot of positives to having Kuldeep in the groove. He is one of the really exciting options that we have. He can turn the game with wickets in the middle overs.