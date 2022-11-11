Rahul Dravid explains why Indian cricketers can't play foreign T20 leagues

By Anand Singha

The India coach was asked if the Indian team's resounding defeat to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final was due to the absence of BBL experience.

Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid said it is difficult to allow Indian players to compete in overseas T20 leagues because many of these tournaments are held during India's domestic season.

The subject came up when Dravid was questioned about whether India's players — who lack Big Bash League (BBL) experience in Australia vis-à-vis players from England who have plenty of it — were at a disadvantage during their semi-final setback and whether India would consider sending players to the BBL in the future.

"I mean, sure, there's no doubt about it, the fact that England… a lot of their players have come here and played," Dravid said. "In this tournament, it certainly showed. It's tough. I think it's very difficult for Indian cricket because a lot of these tournaments happen right in the peak of our season."

Dravid noted that it is a huge challenge for the men in blue. "Yes, I think a lot of our boys maybe do miss out on the opportunities of playing in a lot of these leagues, but if you were to… it's really up to the BCCI to make that decision."

Moreover, he said, if all Indian players were permitted to participate in these competitions, the country would not have a domestic cricket tournament because the BBL takes place in the middle of the Indian domestic season. "Our domestic first-class trophy, our Ranji Trophy, would be finished, and that would mean Test cricket would be finished."

"I know a lot of people talk about it , but we have to be very careful when we… we have to understand the challenges that Indian cricket faces or the BCCI would face in a situation like this. You'd see all our boys… like a lot of boys being asked to play leagues right bang in the middle of our season," he continued.

"We've seen what that's done to West Indian cricket, and I would definitely not want Indian cricket to go that way. It would certainly affect our Ranji Trophy; it would affect Test cricket. Indian boys playing Test cricket is pretty important for the Test game as well, I would think," Dravid said.

In Indian cricket, the subject of playing in overseas T20 tournaments has proven to be contentious. The broader concern is that, even if the BCCI restricts participation in these T20 leagues to individuals without aspirations of playing first-class cricket, more and more players may choose to skip first-class cricket, eroding the system that has produced a strong Test side.

Although other clubs also have to cope with this dilemma, the demand for Indian players would be far larger from a business standpoint.