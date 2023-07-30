Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not in the playing XI for the 2nd ODI against the West Indies, Rahul Dravid explains

With the World Cup just round the corner constant experimentation with the team and reluctance to ask the two most senior batters of the team to spend some time in the middle with their bats has baffled the experts and fans. It left them with more questions than answers. However team India coach Rahul Dravid presented the reasoning behind the team's selection in the first two matches.

India succumbed to a 6-wicket loss against the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados in the 2nd ODI of the three match series on Saturday. The win has helped the West Indies level the series with the final match to be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest target of 182, West Indies reached home in 36.4 overs on the back of an unbeaten 63 by skipper Shai Hope and a steady 48 from Keacy Carty.

Considering the quality of the West Indies' sides in all formats and that the team failed to qualify for the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, the loss of the Men in Blue against the Calypsos is nothing but shocking.

India were expected to steamroll past the West Indies in the ODI series however that has not been the case. India huffed and puffed its way to a 5-wicket win in the opening match of the series.

In the two matches of the series so far, a pattern seem to have emerged. The team management has been reluctant to ask captain Rohit Sharma and senior batsman Virat Kohli to bat.

The duo warmed the benches in the 2nd ODI as Sanju Samson and Axar Patel were drafted in the playing XI. In the first match, although Rohit and Kohli were part of the playing XI, the team flipped the batting order during a run chase of 155. Kohli who usually bats at no.3 did not bat at all and Rohit was 'forced' to walk out to bat only after the fall of the fifth wicket.

With the World Cup just round the corner constant experimentation with the team and reluctance to ask the two most senior batters of the team to spend some time in the middle with their bats has baffled the experts and fans. It left them with more questions than answers.

However team India coach Rahul Dravid presented the reasoning behind the team's selection in the first two matches.

"We have to try out other people. We have to keep other people some chances. In the worst case scenario they have some game time. It gives us some opportunity to make some decision on players. We just felt that, honestly, in a series like this, with only 2-3 matches to go before the Asia Cup, playing Virat and Rohit, honestly would not have given too many answers. But with the injuries that we have in the NCA and some uncertainty around them, we wanted to give some of the other boys chance. If required they can play. ", Dravid said while addressing the media after the end of the second match.